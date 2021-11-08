'Give them a chance': Marina One restaurant that employs youths with disabilities faces thin crowds

Malls and eateries that are as deserted as ghost towns have become quite a common sight during the pandemic. Nevertheless, the sight of one empty restaurant in Marina One managed to tug at netizens' heartstrings, sparking a swell of online support.

Food for a Social Cause, which serves both Western and Asian cuisine, employs and train youths with special needs. Unfortunately, business hasn't exactly been bustling.

On Oct 31, netizen Tina Lee took to Facebook group Hawkers United - Dabao 2020 to encourage people to visit the eatery's Marina One outlet, which opened its doors to the public on Oct 19.

"It's so quiet there. Hope they will be able to pull through," She added. "Let's give them a chance."

Tina also described her positive experience at Food for a Social Cause and said that during her meal there, the servers "were focused on their assigned tasks".

She also shared pictures of the menu which includes daily set meals ($14.90) with mains such as fish and chips, Thai pineapple rice and Korean beef bulgogi.

If you're looking for healthier options, there are even ketogenic set meals ($14.90) that come with a dessert of the day. Choose from the oven-baked chicken leg and the pan-fried dory fillet ($14.90).

As of the time of writing, the post has over 1,900 shares and more than 110 comments.

Many netizens left encouraging remarks, with some promising to visit the restaurant for their next meal.

Singapore Fashion Runway founder Eileen Yap also left a comment thanking Tina for her post, adding: "We hope our youths with special abilities get to serve all the customers and grow their dreams too!"

If you plan on supporting Food for a Social Cause, you can also visit their first outlet at Mediacorp, which opened on May 1.

Food for a Social Cause isn't the only struggling eatery that employs people with special needs. Back in September, Dignity Food Court took to Facebook to appeal for support, sharing a series of photos of their empty premises.

Even well-known F&B establishments haven't been faring too well either. Just last week, hot pot giant Haidilao announced that they will be closing or suspending 300 of their restaurants worldwide this year after expanding aggressively in the last two years.

Opening hours: Mondays to Saturdays, 12pm to 5pm

Address: 5 Straits View, #B2-04, Marina One The Heart, Singapore 018935

