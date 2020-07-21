Give these dogs who ORD from SAF a loving home, HDB flats also okay

Guarding military installations and sniffing out explosives and narcotics. Sounds dangerous? Well, these are some of the daily tasks that these canines have done to serve Singapore.

Hence, after they have done years of dangerous duties, it's now time for them to ORD or "pass out" into civilian life, or at least not to be on-duty all the time and have loving adoptive parents.

Are such large dogs allowed in HDB flats? The answer is yes. Under Project ADORE, an adoption and re-homing scheme for dogs in HDB flats, dogs who are up to 55cm in height are allowed if owners fulfil a set of specific criteria.

These SAF veteran dogs have “ORD”-ed and are looking for a loving new home to spend the rest of their lives in! 🐕 From... Posted by Ministry of Defence, Singapore (MINDEF) on Sunday, July 19, 2020

This year's edition of the annual Military Working Dog unit adoption drive has 19 dogs, ranging from seven to 13 years old, looking for a new 'woof' over their heads.

Six of the dogs are Labrador Retrievers and Springer Spaniels who can be rehomed by HDB dwellers.

However, for the 13 retiring German Shepherds and Belgian Malinois, potential paw-rents will need to stay in private properties as they exceed the height limits under Project ADORE.

SAF has put up a page dedicated to these canines, where you can read dating site-like profiles of each dog to decide if you'll be a good match.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Ministry of Defence

From the descriptions, you can tell that these canines are well-loved by their handlers who have taken great pains to delve into their personalities.

And what if no one adopts them? The Military Working Dog Unit promises to continue caring for any retired dog who is not adopted.

Interested parties can head to the Ministry of Defence dog adoption page for more information and to register their interest before August 14, 2020. Alternatively, you can email enquire_MWDadoption@defence.gov.sg if you have any questions.

