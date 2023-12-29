Glamping-themed cafe opens in Orchard with cute cats to pet and over 70 games to play

Looking for a new hangout spot in town? Me Cafe & Games' new outlet at OrchardGateway beckons.

Unlike the Tanjong Pagar branch, expect a unique glamping theme—private tents for a cozy gaming session with friends.

The camping theme extends to the decor with fairy lights, camping tables and greenery in the ceiling.

For games, you can take your pick from their extensive list of board games and console gaming.

For the former, there are more than 30 choices, including Uno, Exploding Kittens, Monopoly and The Singaporean Dream.

For the latter, you’ve got more than 40 iconic Nintendo Switch games to choose from popular franchises like Pokemon, Zelda and Mario.

That’s not all. The cafe is also home to cuddly cats. So you can take a break and head over to the cat area to unwind and relax with furry felines.

For a little refuelling, there are snacks and drinks on the menu such as coffee, popcorn and the like.

Prior to your visit, reserve your appointment online with options like the Basic Campout at $10 per hour per person, including cat petting and board games, and the Ultimate Campout at $12 per hour per person, adding console gaming in a private tent.

Enjoy a 10 per cent discount before 6pm from Monday to Thursday.

Address: #04-12, Orchard Gateway, 238858

Opening hours: 11am - 11pm

