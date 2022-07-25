Gleaming mooncake deals for mid-autumn festival 2022

Even though the Mooncake Festival 2022 is still more than one month away, it is never too early to look for early bird discounts to save a few dollars. We have compiled a list of the best mooncake deals below ranging from traditional to unique mooncakes and those that have interesting packaging designs. Read on to find out more!

Raffles Hotel

PHOTO: Raffles Hotel

Raffles Hotel is perhaps a famous name to some for their Singapore Sling. Their mooncakes are also well known among Singaporeans with signatures like their Champagne Truffle Snow-Skin Mooncake and Double Yolk With Macadamia Nuts and White Lotus Paste Baked Mooncake.

Early birds will get a treat with 15per cent off in-store purchases on all mooncake selections (except limited edition mooncakes) from 13 July to 14 August 2022 or a 10per cent off in-store purchases on all mooncake selections (except limited edition mooncakes) from 15 August to 21 August 2022.

Click here to order now!

Promotion Info 20 per cent off on online orders on mooncake selections Location 1 Beach Rd, Singapore 189673 Requirements Either HSBC, AMEX, Citibank, DBS/POSB, OCBC, Standard Chartered or UOB cardholder Promotion End Date Aug 21, 2022 Price $86++ (before discount)

Citi Cash Back Card

PROMO: Receive Apple iPad 9th Gen 10.2 Wifi 64GB (Space Grey/Silver) (worth $499)

Apply Now Apply Now Consider this if you want a high 6per cent rate of cashback on dining expenses Read Review

Pros Great dining and groceries rewards High petrol discounts



Cons Lacks shopping and entertainment rewards Not suitable for lower budgets



One of the best cashback cards on the market, Citi Cash Back Card rewards average consumers with top rates in key categories–food and transport.

Cardholders earn up to 6 per cent cashback on dining, and up to 8 per cent on groceries and petrol (any station), in addition to saving up to 20.88 per cent on fuel at Esso & Shell. Even more, consumers earn up to $75/month, which is quite high by market standards, adding up to a potential $900/year.

American Express True Cashback Card

Apply Now Apply Now Consider this if you want 1.5 per cent unlimited cashback. Read Review

Pros Great Amex perks Straightforward, easy-to-use card



Cons Not suitable for lower budgets Rewards general spend only



American Express True Cashback Card is an incredible option for high-spenders seeking unlimited earning potential for their monthly purchases. Cardholders enjoy 1.5 per cent unlimited cashback, boosted to 3 per cent for the first six months (up to $150).

Few competitors offer such a broad and lucrative welcome promotion. Essentially, this makes Amex True Cashback Card a great option if you know you have a few big upfront expenses–perhaps planning a wedding, or paying large hospital bills.

Holiday Inn

PHOTO: Holiday Inn

Holiday Inn has a wide range of traditional mooncakes like their Teochew Yam Paste with Single Yolk and Low Sugar White Lotus Seed Paste with Double Yolk Baked Mooncake.

The mooncakes are from Xin Cuisine Chinese Restaurant with early bird promotions up to 35 per cent till Aug 9, 2022. For Traditional Baked & Mini Snowskin Mooncakes, use promo code MOONCAKE35 to get 35 per cent off and for Signature Series Mooncakes use promo code SIGNATURE20 to get 20 per cent off.

DBS cardholders get to enjoy similar discounts as well. Order your mooncakes here!

Promotion Info Up to 35 per cent off on selected mooncakes Location 317 Outram Rd, Singapore 169075 Requirements For DBS Cardholders: Use promo code ‘DBSMC35' for 35 per cent Off Traditional & Mini Snowskin Mooncakes.

Use promo code “DBSMC20” for 20 per cent Off Xin's Signature Series. Promotion End Date Sept 6, 2022 Price $73++ (before discount)

DBS Live Fresh Card

PROMO: New DBS/POSB Cardmembers can get up to $150 with a min. spend of $800

Apply Now Apply Now Consider this if you want 5per cent cashback on general contactless expenses which can be used at restaurants. Read Review

Pros Great rewards on contactless payment methods (Visa payWave) Green cashback on eco-eateries and retailers Various entertainment discounts and promotions



Cons Lacks travel and overseas spend rewards Not suitable for low budgets



With 5 per cent rebates on any general contactless spend, the DBS Live Fresh Card allows you to maximise your savings when you purchase your mooncakes.

Other than the 5 per cent rebate, DBS Live Fresh Card also include 5 per cent cashback on sustainable spend (eco-eateries, eco-retailers and eco-transport) and 0.3 per cent on all other spend. That means all of your purchases will have a cashback, capped at $75.

InterContinental Singapore

PHOTO: Intercontinental Hotel

InterContinental Hotel has a very interesting selection of mooncakes made by Ma Fu Yuan. This year they unveiled four limited-edition handcrafted baked mooncakes featuring traditional and floral tea-infused flavours. The four flavours are as follows, Passionfruit Earl Grey, Thai Cheese Milk Tea, Lychee Oolong, Sea Salt Caramel Rose.

There are also bank promotions as stated below. Order your mooncakes here!

Promotion Info 35 per cent off for SC and CITI early birds

30 per cent off for normal discounts after early bird special Location 80 Middle Road, Singapore 188966 Requirements For Citi, Standard Chartered or HSBC cardholders Promotion End Date Aug 10, 2022 for early bird discount

Sept 10, 2022 for regular discount Price $82++ (before discount)

Standard Chartered Unlimited Cashback Credit Card

Apply Now Apply Now Consider this if you want a unlimited 1.5 per cent cashback without any minimum spend Read Review

Pros Unlimited 1.5 per cent flat cashback No minimum spend requirement Up to 21 per cent fuel savings with Caltex



Cons No boosted rates in specific categories No travel perks



If you’re a high spender and typically feel constrained by earnings caps, consider Standard Chartered Unlimited Cashback Card. Cardholders earn 1.5 per cent unlimited cashback on all spend, with no limitations on rewards earned. While other credit cards offer this same rate, few offer the travel perks provided by SC Unlimited Cashback Card.

Not only is it SimplyGo functional, it also offers fuel savings up to 21 per cent with Caltex. While there’s a $192.6 fee, it’s waived two years. Overall, if you want unrestricted rewards paired with top-notch transport perks, SC Unlimited Cashback Card may be the perfect choice for you..

Citi Cash Back Card

PROMO: Receive Apple iPad 9th Gen 10.2 Wifi 64GB (Space Grey/Silver) (worth $499)

Apply Now Apply Now Consider this if you want a high 6per cent rate of cashback on dining expenses Read Review

Pros Great dining and groceries rewards High petrol discounts



Cons Lacks shopping and entertainment rewards Not suitable for lower budgets



One of the best cashback cards on the market, Citi Cash Back Card rewards average consumers with top rates in key categories–food and transport.

Cardholders earn up to 6 per cent cashback on dining, and up to 8 per cent on groceries and petrol (any station), in addition to saving up to 20.88 per cent on fuel at Esso & Shell. Even more, consumers earn up to $75/month, which is quite high by market standards, adding up to a potential $900/year.

Ritz-Carlton Millenia: Summer Pavilion

PHOTO: Summer Pavilion

Summer Pavilion has introduced this unique mooncake box which can be used as a vanity box. The mooncake boxes come in white or burgundy with embossed leather with floral motifs and crocodile print. There are five pockets for your makeup brushes, and dual compartments with zips to house your favourite cosmetics.

Enjoy a 20 per cent discount if you are a Citibank, DBS, HSBC, OCBC, POSB or UOB local card holder.

Order your mooncakes here!

Promotion Info 20 per cent discount Location 7 Raffles Avenue, Singapore, 039799 Requirements PROMO CODE Citibank: CITI (followed by the first six digits of your credit/debit card)

DBS/POSB: DBS (followed by the first six digits of your credit/debit card)

HSBC: HSBC (followed by the first six digits of your credit/debit card)

OCBC: OCBC (followed by the first six digits of your credit/debit card)

UOB: UOB (followed by the first six digits of your credit/debit card) Promotion End Date Aug 10 to Sept 10, 2022 Price $57.40++ (before discount)

UOB Absolute Cashback Credit Card

Apply Now Apply Now Consider this if you want cashback of up to 10 per cent Read Review

Pros Good fit for budgets of at least $2,000 per month Easy cashback on daily spend Gives rebates for paying bills



Cons Doesn't fit high budgets or low/inconsistent budgets Annual fee



UOB One Card is an extraordinary credit card for those with stable budgets. In fact, if you consistently spend $2,000/month, you’ll earn the highest flat rebate on the market – 5 per cent on general spend, up to $300/quarter, boosted to 10 per cent on Grab & select UOB Travel and 6per cent on utilities bills.

Lower or inconsistent spenders earn a still relatively high 3.33 per cent rebate, capped at S$50 or $100/quarter based on minimum spend level.

Citi Cash Back Card

PROMO: Receive Apple iPad 9th Gen 10.2 Wifi 64GB (Space Grey/Silver) (worth $499)

Apply Now Apply Now Consider this if you want a high 6 per cent rate of cashback on dining expenses Read Review

Pros Great dining and groceries rewards High petrol discounts



Cons Lacks shopping and entertainment rewards Not suitable for lower budgets



One of the best cashback cards on the market, Citi Cash Back Card rewards average consumers with top rates in key categories–food and transport. Cardholders earn up to 6 per cent cashback on dining, and up to 8 per cent on groceries and petrol (any station), in addition to saving up to 20.88 per cent on fuel at Esso & Shell.

Even more, consumers earn up to $75/month, which is quite high by market standards, adding up to a potential $900/year.

Sheraton Towers Singapore - Li Bai Cantonese Restaurant

PHOTO: Sheraton Towers

Sheraton Towers mooncakes are traditionally baked and made to perfection by their award-winning culinary team from Li Bai Cantonese Restaurant. Some of their mooncakes include White Lotus Seed Paste with Double Egg Yolk, White Lotus Seed Collagen Paste with Single Egg Yolk and Mini Snowskin Pomegranate.

Orders should be made at least three days in advance and delivery will be from Aug 1, 2022 till Sept 7, 2022. Order your mooncakes here.

Promotion Info Early bird privilege of 35 per cent

25 per cent off regular purchases Location 39 Scotts Rd, Singapore, 228230 Requirements Either Citibank, DBS, HSBC, OCBC or UOB cardholder Promotion End Date July 31, 2022 for early bird

Sept 4, 2022 for discounts after July 31 Price $87.85++ (before discount)

Citi Cash Back Card

PROMO: Receive Apple iPad 9th Gen 10.2 Wifi 64GB (Space Grey/Silver) (worth $499)

Apply Now Apply Now Consider this if you want a high 6 per cent rate of cashback on dining expenses Read Review

Pros Great dining and groceries rewards High petrol discounts



Cons Lacks shopping and entertainment rewards Not suitable for lower budgets



One of the best cashback cards on the market, Citi Cash Back Card rewards average consumers with top rates in key categories – food and transport. Cardholders earn up to 6 per cent cashback on dining, and up to 8 per cent on groceries and petrol (any station), in addition to saving up to 20.88 per cent on fuel at Esso & Shell.

Even more, consumers earn up to $75/month, which is quite high by market standards, adding up to a potential $900/year.

UOB Absolute Cashback Credit Card

Apply Now Apply Now Consider this if you want cashback of up to 10 per cent Read Review

Pros Good fit for budgets of at least $2,000 per month Easy cashback on daily spend Gives rebates for paying bills



Cons Doesn't fit high budgets or low/inconsistent budgets Annual fee



UOB One Card is an extraordinary credit card for those with stable budgets. In fact, if you consistently spend $2,000/month, you’ll earn the highest flat rebate on the market - 5 per cent on general spend, up to $300/quarter, boosted to 10per cent on Grab & select UOB Travel and 6per cent on utilities bills.

Lower or inconsistent spenders earn a still relatively high 3.33 per cent rebate, capped at $50 or $100/quarter based on minimum spend level.

Conrad Centennial

PHOTO: Conrad Centennial

Conrad Centennial has a variety of traditional mooncakes such as premium white lotus paste with single and double salted egg yolk. They have two newly unveiled snow skin mooncakes: Ondeh Ondeh and Cranberry Cheese.

Their box is designed meaningfully as well. Their boxes are made from satin fabric to resemble the reflection of a glimmering full moon. The motifs of fabled birds and flowers symbolise optimism, serenity, and health.

From July 5, 2022 to Aug 10, 2022, enjoy an early bird discount of 35 per cent. Orders from Aug 11, 2022 to Sept 10, 2022 will enjoy a 20 per cent discount for Citi, UOB, Maybank, HSBC, DBS/POSB, AMEX, OCBC or Standard Chartered card members. Order your mooncakes here.

Promotion Info Early bird privilege of 35 per cent

20 per cent off regular purchases Location Two Temasek Boulevard, Singapore 038982 Requirements Either Citi, UOB, Maybank, HSBC, DBS/POSB, AMEX, OCBC or Standard Chartered card members Promotion End Date Aug 10, 2022 for early bird

Sept 10, 2022 for discounts after Aug 10, 2022 Price $88++ (before discount)

Citi Cash Back Card

PROMO: Receive Apple iPad 9th Gen 10.2 Wifi 64GB (Space Grey/Silver) (worth $499)

Apply Now Apply Now Consider this if you want a high 6 per cent rate of cashback on dining expenses Read Review

Pros Great dining and groceries rewards High petrol discounts



Cons Lacks shopping and entertainment rewards Not suitable for lower budgets



One of the best cashback cards on the market, Citi Cash Back Card rewards average consumers with top rates in key categories–food and transport.

Cardholders earn up to 6 per cent cashback on dining, and up to 8 per cent on groceries and petrol (any station), in addition to saving up to 20.88 per cent on fuel at Esso & Shell. Even more, consumers earn up to $75/month, which is quite high by market standards, adding up to a potential $900/year.

OCBC 365 Card

Consider this if you want 6per cent rebate on local, overseas dining & online food delivery. Read Review

Pros 6 per cent rebate on dining, 3 per cent on groceries, transport, recurring bills, online travel Fee waiver with $10,000 annual spend Up to 22.1 per cent fuel savings at Caltex, 20.2 per cent at Esso



Cons 0.3 per cent rebate on general spend High $800 minimum spend requirement



With 6per cent rebates on dining and online food delivery, the OCBC 365 Card allows you to maximise your savings when you dine.

These cashbacks include 3 per cent on groceries, transport (like Grab), travel bookings, and even recurring bills. The card has a fee waiver after just $10,000 annual spend (about $833/month). Given that the card has a $800 minimum requirement, this fee waiver will not be difficult to obtain.

Carlton Hotel Singapore

PHOTO: Carlton Hotel

Riding the popularity of snow skin mooncakes, Carlton Hotel’s Wah Lok Cantonese Restaurant also has an assortment of snow skin mooncakes. Newly introduced by Wah Lok Cantonese Restaurant is their Mini Sakura Milk Tea Snowskin.

Carlton Hotel has also been working hard designing its mooncake box. The box is made of sustainable materials in the shape of a trapezium. The box opens from the two sides and transforms into a display case.

Start ordering their mooncakes from July 25 here!

Promotion Info Early bird discount of 30per cent

25 per cent off after early bird discount

30 per cent off bulk purchase (more than 30 boxes) Location 76 Bras Basah Road, Singapore 189558 Requirements Either DBS, UOB, OCBC, HSBC or Citibank Promotion End Date Aug 12, 2022 for early bird

Sept 10, 2022 for discounts after Aug 12, 2022 Price TBA (from July 25, 2022 onwards)

UOB Absolute Cashback Credit Card

Apply Now Apply Now Consider this if you want cashback of up to 10 per cent Read Review

Pros Good fit for budgets of at least $2,000 per month Easy cashback on daily spend Gives rebates for paying bills



Cons Doesn't fit high budgets or low/inconsistent budgets Annual fee



UOB One Card is an extraordinary credit card for those with stable budgets. In fact, if you consistently spend $2,000/month, you’ll earn the highest flat rebate on the market – 5 per cent on general spend, up to $300/quarter, boosted to 10 per cent on Grab & select UOB Travel and 6 per cent on utilities bills.

Lower or inconsistent spenders earn a still relatively high 3.33 per cent rebate, capped at $50 or $100/quarter based on minimum spend level.

Citi Cash Back Card

PROMO: Receive Apple iPad 9th Gen 10.2 Wifi 64GB (Space Grey/Silver) (worth $499)

Apply Now Apply Now Consider this if you want a high 6per cent rate of cashback on dining expenses Read Review

Pros Great dining and groceries rewards High petrol discounts



Cons Lacks shopping and entertainment rewards Not suitable for lower budgets



One of the best cashback cards on the market, Citi Cash Back Card rewards average consumers with top rates in key categories – food and transport. Cardholders earn up to 6 per cent cashback on dining, and up to 8 per cent on groceries and petrol (any station), in addition to saving up to 20.88 per cent on fuel at Esso & Shell.

Even more, consumers earn up to $75/month, which is quite high by market standards, adding up to a potential $900/year.

Si Chuan Dou Hua

PHOTO: Si Chuan Dou Hua

Si Chuan Dou Hua is coming out with a plethora of offers this mid-autumn festival to satisfy your mooncake cravings. For every purchase of a 4-piece set mooncakes, you will be given a complimentary premium Pu-erh tea cake.

Additionally, all mooncake purchases are entitled to a $20 dining voucher, valid for use at all three Si Chuan Dou Hua outlets.

Si Chuan Dou Hua prides itself on having low-sugar mooncakes. Paired with the complimentary tea cake, make yourself the perfect combo of Pu Erh tea with their mooncakes without guilt.

Order your mooncakes here!

Promotion Info Early bird discount of 30 per cent

15 per cent off after early bird discount Location 80 Raffles Place, #60-01 UOB Plaza 1, Singapore 048624

7500 Beach Road, Singapore 199591

181 Kitchener Road, Singapore 208533 Requirements Either DBS, UOB or AMEX Promotion End Date July 31, 2022 for early bird

Sept 10, 2022 for discounts after July 31, 2022 Price $69++ (before discount)

American Express True Cashback Card

Apply Now Apply Now Consider this if you want 1.5 per cent unlimited cashback. Read Review

Pros Great Amex perks Straightforward, easy-to-use card



Cons Not suitable for lower budgets Rewards general spend only



American Express True Cashback Card is an incredible option for high-spenders seeking unlimited earning potential for their monthly purchases. Cardholders enjoy 1.5 per cent unlimited cashback, boosted to 3per cent for the first six months (up to $150).

Few competitors offer such a broad and lucrative welcome promotion. Essentially, this makes Amex True Cashback Card a great option if you know you have a few big upfront expenses–perhaps planning a wedding, or paying large hospital bills.

DBS Live Fresh Card

PROMO: New DBS/POSB Cardmembers can get up to $150 with a min. spend of $800

Apply Now Apply Now Consider this if you want 5 per cent cashback on general contactless expenses which can be used at restaurants. Read Review

Pros Great rewards on contactless payment methods (Visa payWave) Green cashback on eco-eateries and retailers Various entertainment discounts and promotions



Cons Lacks travel and overseas spend rewards Not suitable for low budgets



With 5 per cent rebates on any general contactless spend, the DBS Live Fresh Card allows you to maximise your savings when you purchase your mooncakes.

Other than the 5 per cent rebate, DBS Live Fresh Card also include 5 per cent cashback on sustainable spend (eco-eateries, eco-retailers and eco-transport) and 0.3 per cent on all other spend. That means all of your purchases will have a cashback, capped at $75.

More Mooncake promotions

Other than the attractive mooncake promotions above, we have compiled an exhaustive list of all the other mooncake promotions below. Click on the links to find out more about the promotions.

Using your NS55 voucher to buy mooncakes

If you have your NS55 voucher sitting around in your LifeSG app, why not use this opportunity to spend it on some mooncakes. Here are some places where you can get mooncake deals with your NS55 voucher.

Brand Discount Validity Location Four Seasons Durian 50per cent off 4 pcs D24/MSW Snowskin Mooncakes for SAFRA Members only Aug 1 - Sept 4, 2022 Online 1-for-1 4 pcs D24 Snowskin Mooncakes Aug 1 - 19, 2022 All outlets, redemption by walk-in only

Conclusion

As the Mooncake Festival 2022 approaches, do not let the high prices of mooncakes get in the way of your festive mood.

Look out for an early bird discount to secure your mooncakes at a lower price and be sure to apply with a credit card that gives you the best discount on your favourite mooncakes.

This article was first published in ValueChampion.