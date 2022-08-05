Global Village Dubai 2022: The return of the celebrated theme park

Global Village Dubai 2022 will commence on Oct 25 and will feature 80 different cultures across 26 pavilions this season. From cultural wonders to entertainment and artistry, visitors may discover wonders from all four corners of the world at Global Village.

If you find yourself counting the days until you can visit the multicultural event, here’s what we know so far about the latest iteration of Global Village 2022.

What is Global Village?

Global Village is essentially a one-stop shop for the best entertainment, shopping, dining, and attractions in Dubai. Visiting the event means discovering new wonders with every visit as you experience cuisine and cultures from all around the world.

What can we expect from Global Village 2022?

As with earlier iterations, you can expect to find an array of showcases and displays of authentic products from more than 80 different cultures scattered across 26 country pavilions. Each pavilion offers unique presentations and showcases allowing visitors to gain insight into the participating countries’ respective cultures.

Additionally, Global Village is also about fun and entertainment for the whole family. Visitors can immerse themselves in scores of cultural shows, carnival games and rides, street food hawkers, and even the famed Ripley’s Believe It or Not oddity museum.

With a line-up of over 40,000 spectacular shows and special events ranging from traditional cultural performances, street entertainment to dazzling main stage performances and stunt shows, you can look forward to a jam-packed calendar this season.

Additionally, to improve visitor experience, several upgrades have been implemented extending to increased seating areas, larger concert areas, and improved photo-friendly installations.

There will also be a new Iraq Pavilion, a Peter Rabbit Adventure Zone, a fire fountain show and a water stunt show.

When will Global Village 2022 take place?

The 27th iteration of Global Village will start on 25 October 2022, and no announcement of the end date has been made yet. Although Global Village usually takes place for about six months, it is expected to end in April 2023.

What are the timings of Global Village 2022?

No announcement has been made about the timings of this year’s Global Village. However, the timings are expected to be the same as last year. Below are the details:

Saturday – Wednesday: 4pm – 12am

Thursday – Friday: 4pm – 1am

Mondays (except those falling on a public holiday) are exclusively reserved for families and ladies.

How much does the ticket cost?

In the last iteration, tickets cost AED 20 per person if purchased at the gate, but if you make your purchase online, the ticket will only cost AED 15 per person.

The organisers also offer VIP Packs which allow holders to privileges such as VIP concierge service, VIP parking and entrance, exclusive offers of attractions, and even a free ticket to Expo 2020 Dubai. These VIP packs range from AED 1,500 to 6,000 but are currently sold out.

Note that people of determination along with one companion are eligible for free entry along with reserved parking, accessible toilets, and wheelchair-friendly access to all attractions.

Purchasing the ticket online

You can purchase your tickets online by visiting their website or by downloading the smartphone app Global Village on Playstore or App Store.

How do I get to the Global Village site?

Global Village is situated on Mohamed Bin Zayed Road (E311) and is easily accessible by public or private transport. Take a look at the map below for directions to the site.

Will Global Village be safe to visit?

Global Village puts the wellbeing and safety of their guests as its number one priority. Thus, the highest standards of safety and hygiene protocols are being implemented to ensure public health. Global Village is the only theme park in the world to have been awarded the prestigious British Safety Council’s Sword of Honour.

Are there specific rules to follow?

Yes, there are. Please fo abide by the following rules and regulations.

No pets are permitted

Please dress modestly

No skateboards, scooters, segways, hoverboards and so on are permitted

Please avoid public display of affection

Filming is not allowed without a permit

