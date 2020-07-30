Glow up with these exfoliating peel pads

Exfoliation is a tried-and-true method of sloughing off dull, dead skin cells to reveal a healthy, glowing complexion.

While physical exfoliators like scrubs, beads and washcloths remain popular, chemical exfoliators provide a gentler approach that can target multiple skin concerns.

Chemical exfoliators like alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), like glycolic and lactic acid, remove the glue that binds dead cells together and also exhibit hydrating properties, while salicylic acid (a BHA or beta hydroxy acid) helps to clean out the pores and can prevent pesky breakouts.

So if you’re thinking of diving into the world of chemical exfoliation, we suggest trying these exfoliating pads.

These pads are conveniently pre-soaked with actives so you don’t have to fuss with using the appropriate amount each time and are compact enough to chuck into your carry-on luggage when you’re headed overseas.

We’ve listed our current favourite exfoliating pads below to get you started. Just make sure you use sunscreen the next day if you incorporate any of these in your skincare routine.