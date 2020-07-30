Glow up with these exfoliating peel pads

If your skin is looking a little dull, it might be because of your lifestyle. But it could also because you’re not exfoliating enough.
Exfoliation is a tried-and-true method of sloughing off dull, dead skin cells to reveal a healthy, glowing complexion.
While physical exfoliators like scrubs, beads and washcloths remain popular, chemical exfoliators provide a gentler approach that can target multiple skin concerns.
Chemical exfoliators like alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), like glycolic and lactic acid, remove the glue that binds dead cells together and also exhibit hydrating properties, while salicylic acid (a BHA or beta hydroxy acid) helps to clean out the pores and can prevent pesky breakouts.
So if you’re thinking of diving into the world of chemical exfoliation, we suggest trying these exfoliating pads.
These pads are conveniently pre-soaked with actives so you don’t have to fuss with using the appropriate amount each time and are compact enough to chuck into your carry-on luggage when you’re headed overseas.
We’ve listed our current favourite exfoliating pads below to get you started. Just make sure you use sunscreen the next day if you incorporate any of these in your skincare routine.
Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel (30 pcs), $135, SephoraPHOTO: Dr Dennis Gross
Dr. Dennis Gross is most famous for these peel pads that have long become a cult favourite. Each application comes with two pads.
The first contains exfoliating ingredients including glycolic, lactic and salicylic acid, while the second neutralises the peel, so you cannot skip this step.
It is also packed with antioxidants and helps balance natural hydration so your skin is comfortable and has a smooth, refined texture.
Purito Centella Green Level All In One Mild Pad (70 pcs), $36.64, YesstylePHOTO: Purito
If you’ve been avoiding exfoliation in general and peel pads in particular because you have sensitive skin or have skin that reacts badly to AHAs such as glycolic and lactic acid, try this Purito iteration instead.
The K-beauty label has packed the pads with 10 per cent soothing centella asiatica extract alongside betaine salicylate, licorice root extract and other skin-loving compounds.
Indie Lee Gentle Daily Peel (60 pcs), $95, SephoraPHOTO: Indie Lee
These Indie Lee gentle peel pads are soaked with naturally derived BHAs (from wintergreen), AHAs (from Australian caviar lime) and vitamin C to exfoliate and brighten the complexion.
Jasmine, burdock root and other natural extracts provide a complementary effect of soothing and hydrating.
COSRX One Step Pimple Clear Pads (70 pcs), $20.60, WatsonsPHOTO: COSRX
These award-winning pads are soaked in betaine salicylate and willow bark water, both of which are superb ingredients for ridding skin of acne.
Said to control sebum, eliminate blackheads and improve skin texture, this highly-raved product doesn’t require a rinse-off, making it a quick fix for when you’re in a rush in the morning.
Neogen Bio-Peel Gauze Peeling (30 pcs), $27, SephoraPHOTO: Neogen Dermatology
Have dull skin? Infused with the skin brightening qualities of lemon extract, these pads containing vitamin C and AHA is the answer to your problems.
Each pad has two sides, one that gently but manually removes dead skin and another that chemically exfoliates your skin by delivering the essence deep into your skin. They are also available in Green Tea and Red Wine formulae.
First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pad (60 pcs), $51, SephoraPHOTO: First Aid Beauty
Perfect for toning and brightening your skin, these pads do not contain artificial fragrances, colorants or alcohol, making them ideal for users with sensitive skin.
They’re packed full of natural ingredients like cucumber and Indian gooseberry for toning the face, and lemon peel and licorice root for glowing skin.
Peter Thomas Roth Un-Wrinkle Peel Pads (60 pcs), $81, SephoraPHOTO: Peter Thomas Roth
Spotting crow’s feet or deepening smile lines can be stressful, but this daily facial peel is here to help!
A gentle exfoliator that supports natural cell turnover, expect softer wrinkles and smaller pores with a swipe all over your face once in the day and night.
Pixi Glow Tonic To-Go Exfoliating Toner Pads (60 pcs), $34, SephoraPHOTO: Pixi
A travel-ready version of the cult favourite exfoliating toner Glow Tonic by Pixi, these pads promises to tone, brighten, hydrate and exfoliate on the go.
Made with botanical extracts including aloe vera and ginseng, they are hypoallergenic and formulated without alcohol.
This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.