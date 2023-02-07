Go green with your used Lunar New Year red packets

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

While looking for some spare ang pow to give away for Lunar New Year this year, I stumbled across a pile of new red packets in storage. Many of them were printed with zodiac animals of years gone by, but it felt like such a waste to throw these brand new packets away.

Luckily I didn’t bin them, as Geneco has opened a red packet recycling pop-up at Waterway Point in Punggol, happening from now until Feb 12.

The residential electricity company’s #GreenForProsperity campaign is not only about recycling red packets, but also aims to spread awareness for the conservation of Singapore's biodiversity.

I'm joining the pledge!

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

You can join the pledge to show your support, and Geneco will donate $10,000 to NPark's Biodiversity Conservation Efforts. Swee lah!

Customising my photo at the booth.

You can also take a photo to commemorate the moment, decorate your pic with fun stickers, and share the shot on social media.

Spot these red packet recycling bins all over Singapore.

Punggol very far away? There are more than 30 red packet recycling bins placed at retail and office locations all over our Little Red Dot until March 31. Click here to find the nearest recycling bin near you.

