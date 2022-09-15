Go hands-free with these stylish crossbody and messenger bags

Gone are the days when the trusty backpack and tote bags were the only go-to daily bag option. These days, crossbody and messenger bags are all the rage among men who value practicality and the convenience of keeping their hands free while not carrying the weight of the world with them.

Menswear designers and fashion labels have also picked up on the trend, releasing a multitude of designs and sizes to satisfy diverse tastes and needs. Here are eight we are loving right now:

Tanker Nylon Messenger Bag, $340, Porter-Yoshida & Co at Mr Porter

PHOTO: Porter-Yoshida & Co

Made in Japan, this lightweight Porter-Yoshida & Co messenger bag is easy to wash and can take a heavy beating thanks to its tough nylon construction. Many pockets and compartments also help you stay organised.

Antony Full-Grain Leather Messenger Bag, $1,292, Mulberry at Mr Porter

PHOTO: Mulberry

Mulberry is known for their use of leather and this messenger bag is made with robust full-grain leather. It is spacious enough to hold an iPad or a book as well as your daily essentials.

Medium Messenger Trekking in Nylon with Celine Print, $2,850, Celine

PHOTO: Celine

This Celine bag is for those who need a roomier design to hold their laptop and more. The textile construction makes it easy to clean and maintain while the two tuc clasp closure ensures safety and sturdiness.

Messenger Bag, $3,150, Berluti at MyTheresa

PHOTO: MyTheresa

Contrasting canvas and leather, the Berluti messenger bag has multiple zipped compartments for convenient storage and access and comes with an adjustable shoulder strap.

Saffiano Prada Triangle Bag, $3,750, Prada

PHOTO: Prada

The Prada Triangle bag is for those who want an unconventional bag silhouette. The bag is constructed with Saffiano leather and Re-Nylon, two fabrics that are emblematic of the Italian luxury house. Available in multiple colour options.

Saddle Bag, $4,800, Dior

PHOTO: Dior

First created by John Galliano, the Saddle bag made its comeback in 2018 and quickly become a cult favourite thanks to its unique silhouette. The bag is available in various sizes as well as colourways, patterns and materials.

Handle Soft Trunk, $5,100, Louis Vuitton

PHOTO: Louis Vuitton

This boxy tote taps upon Louis Vuitton‘s heritage as a luggage maker, which can also be seen from the riveted corners and leather reinforcement strips. This all-black design is further accented with Taurillon Monogram leather.

Large Puzzle Bag in Classic Calfskin, $5,250, Loewe