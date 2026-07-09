Love visiting Japan? Your camera roll could win you an air ticket, hotel stay or camera with this SJ60 contest

It's no secret that Singaporeans will find any reason to travel to Japan. Heck, 726,200 of us visited Japan just in 2025 alone.

Whether that was your first trip or your hundredth, there's no doubt your camera roll holds a multitude of photos and videos of Japan's food, sights and scenery. Now, those pictures could earn you prizes such as a return trip to Japan, a two-night stay at Imperial Hotel or a brand-new camera.

Here's how:

What is the GO Share Japan Lah! photo contest

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Singapore-Japan Diplomatic Relations (SJ60), and what better way to celebrate that than showcasing Singapore's love for Japan through photos and videos?

GO Share Japan Lah! is a photo and video contest that commemorates just that. It is jointly organised by the Embassy of Japan in Singapore, the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) Singapore Office, and The Japan Council of Local Authorities for International Relations (J. CLAIR), Singapore.

From now till Sept 13, the public is invited to submit photos and videos of their most memorable Japan experiences across its four seasons - think cherry blossoms in spring, summer festivals, autumn foliage, and wintery snowscapes.

What prizes can I win from the SJ60 photo contest?

The best submissions will have their pictures and videos featured in a special exhibition at the Japanese Creative Centre. Plus, you might just win one of six grand prizes or five runner-up prizes.

Grand Prizes:

One Economy Class return air ticket from Singapore to Japan on All Nippon Airways

One Economy Class return air ticket from Singapore to Japan on Japan Airlines

Two-night stay for two persons at Imperial Hotel, Tokyo

Fujifilm X T-30 III mirrorless camera & Instax Square Link photo printer

Nikon Z50II mirrorless camera with Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm F/3.5-6.3 VR lens

Sony α6700 APS-C mirrorless camera

Runner-up Prizes:

Canon Inkjet Printer Pixma TS8870

JR East Pass

Jewel of Tokachi 2021 red wine

$300 JTB travel voucher

Assorted regional mascot character goods by J.CLAIR Singapore

How to participate in GO Share Japan Lah!

You can submit up to three entries per category by Sept 13, 11.59pm via the GO Share Japan Lah! Google Form. Just be sure that your photo or video was captured in Japan on or after Jan 1, 2024. You'll also need to share why this moment was memorable to you for a complete entry.

If you want to increase your chances of winning, JNTO has shared that their judges are looking for entries that best capture the unique character and beauty of Japan's four seasons. For that extra edge, submit photos and videos taken beyond Japan's metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Aichi, Kyoto, Osaka, and Hyogo.

For more information, visit the GO Share Japan Lah! website.

raewyn.koh@asiaone.com