Go on a staycation with your SingapoRediscovers vouchers: Eligible hotels for under $150

By now you would have received information about how to use your free $100 SingapoRediscovers vouchers.
This $100 tourism voucher can be used for hotel staycations, tickets to leisure attractions, and local tours.
And some of us have been holding off our staycation bookings, patiently waiting for our credits to be in before booking our little getaway.
However, the SingapoRediscovers vouchers cannot be combined with another individual to purchase a product.
This means that we can’t combine our vouchers with our family members and book a luxurious $1,000 stay at a Presidential Suite…
Fret not, as there are still various affordable options for a quick escape from the 2020 madness.
If you’re reading this article, there’s a high chance you’re like us (aka someone who likes value-for-money things), armed with this $100 in hand, hunting for the best staycation deals.
If you are, we’ve gotchu!
SingapoRediscovers Vouchers for staycations: Ultimate compilation of best eligible hotels and promos
So which hotels can the Singapore Rediscover vouchers be used at?
We went through the entire list of SingapoRediscover approved hotel merchants to sieve out these hotel staycation prices. (You’re welcome.)
Prices are quoted from the authorised booking partners and vary according to booking dates, and price per night excludes taxes as well.
A tip is to book early and in advance, and take your leave to enjoy off-peak prices (weekdays are usually cheaper!).
Otherwise, you can look at 2021’s public holidays and long weekends and chope those dates first!
Ultimate compilation of best hotels eligible for SingapoRediscovers Vouchers under $150
Here’s a list of the best hotels you can stay a night for less than $150!
This means less than $50 from your wallets…
Some are even less than $100, meaning you don’t even have to finish your vouchers! 🤩
|Hotel
|Price Per Night
|Room Type(s)
|Room Benefits
|Aqueen Hotel Paya Lebar
|From $136
|Room Superior
|-
|From $139.48
|Double Superior
|Bed & Breakfast, free cancellation by stipulated date
|Arcadia Hotel
|From $110
|Superior Queen Room
|Free Breakfast for prices from $140
|From $135
|Loft Room
|1 Double Bed
|Arton Boutique Hotel
|From $101.30
|Double Superior, Room Deluxe, Superior Double Room
|-
|Bliss Hotel Singapore
|From $110.45
|Standard Double, Superior Double, Deluxe Double
|Free cancellation by stipulated date
|Champion Hotel
|From $74
|Superior Twin Room, Superior Double Room, Deluxe Triple Room
|-
|Champion Hotel City
|From $94.85
|Executive Double, Double Executive, Premier Double Room, Double Premium City View
|-
|Classique Hotel
|From $86.21
|Standard Room
|Free cancellation by stipulated date
|CUBE - Family Boutique Capsule Hotel
|From $94.09
|Deluxe Double Room
|Free cancellation by stipulated date (from $104.54)
|five/6 Hotel Splendour
|From $118.30
|Superior Twin or Queen Room, Deluxe Splendour King
|-
|Harbour Ville Hotel
|From $84.93
|Double Standard, Double Superior, Room Standard, Room Superior
|-
|Harbour Ville Hotel Hamilton
|From $99.06
|Deluxe Queen, Room Premier King Bed, Premier King
|Free breakfast (from $125.31)
|Heritage Collection (Chinatown, Seah and Clarke Quay outlets)
|From $65 nett
|Studio Single Apartment, Deluxe Studio Premium, Premium Loft Apartment
|Contact the hotel directly to make bookings
|Hotel 1888
|From $126.65
|Standard Double Room, Superior Double Room, Deluxe Double Room
|-
|Hotel Bencoolen @ Hong Kong Street
|From $123
|Deluxe Room, Executive Room
|Free parking
|Hotel Boss
|From $95.16
|Superior Room, City View Room, Premier Room
|Free breakfast and free cancellation by stipulated date (from $116.14)
|Hotel Clover 5 Hongkong Street
|From $104.35
|Double Room, Superior Room, Deluxe Room, Executive Room
|Free cancellation by stipulated date (from $139.14)
|Hotel Clover 769 North Bridge Road
|From $104
|Superior Room, Deluxe Room (City View)
|Breakfast buffet (from $128)
|Hotel Clover The Arts
|From $105.12
|Superior Double Room, Deluxe Double Room, Double Clover Executive Queen
|Free cancellation by stipulated date (From $140.17)
|Hotel G
|From $136.01
|Double Good Queen
|Bed and Breakfast, Free cancellation by stipulated date
|Hotel Nuve
|From $101.97
|Double Nuve Basic, Triple Nuve Family
|-
|Hotel NuVe Elements
|From $144.56
|Superior Twin Bunk Bed
|-
|Hotel NuVe Heritage
|From $134.36
|Quaint Queen
|Free breakfast
|Hotel NuVe Urbane
|From $119.05
|Standard Single, Deluxe Queen Room
|-
|Hotel Soloha
|From $111.76
|Standard Room, Deluxe Lite
|-
|Hotel YAN
|From $141.51
|Double Premium
|-
|ibis budget Singapore (Bugis, Imperial, Mt Faber etc.)
|From $69.30
|Superior Room, Deluxe Room
|Free parking, free cancellation by stipulated date (from $77)
|Kam Leng Hotel
|From 65.14
|Double Room, Standard Room, Superior Room, Executive Room
|Free cancellation by stipulated date (from $81.43)
|lyf Funan Singapore
|From $121.50
|Studio (One Of A Kind, Up and Down, Standard)
|Free cancellation by stipulated date (from $135)
|Nostalgia Hotel
|From $101.52
|Double/Twin Superior Room, Deluxe Room, Double Deluxe Room
|-
|Park 22 Hotel Little India
|From $124.69
|The Cosy, The Observatory,
|-
|Populous Hotel
|From $91
|Standard Room, Deluxe Room
|Free cancellation by stipulated date (from $95.86)
|Porcelain Hotel
|From $146.89
|Standard Double Room
|-
|Q Loft Hotel 1929 @ Chinatown
|From $80.12
|Superior Single, Superior Queen, Standard King, Junior Suite
|Free cancellation by stipulated date
|Q Loft Hotel @ Bedok
|From $75.71
|Standard Single, Deluxe Double, Executive Double, Family Triple, Executive Family Triple
|Free cancellation by stipulated date
|Q Loft Hotels @ Mackenzie
|From $81.72
|Standard Room, Double Room, Superior Room
|-
|Ramada Singapore at Zhongshan Park
|From $135.18
|Double/Twin City View
|-
|Reddoorz Premium (Balestier, Serangoon)
|From $99
|Double/Twin Room
|Free cancellation by stipulated date
|Robertson Quay Hotel
|From $140
|Standard Twin/Double Room, Deluxe Double Room
|Free breakfast, free parking
|Santa Grand Hotel East Coast
|From $146.66
|Room Superior
|-
|ST Signature Bugis Beach
|$122.14
|Cabin M Rooms
|-
|ST Signature Jalan Besar
|From $91.14
|Cabin M Rooms
|-
|Summer View Hotel
|From $125
|Superior Double/Twin Room
|Free cancellation by stipulated date (from $139.20)
|The Daulat
|From $138.88
|Room Superior
|-
|The Great Madras
|From $138
|The Luxe Mixed Hostel
|-
|The Quay Hotel
|From $128.25
|Superior Double/Twin Room, Deluxue Double Room (City View)
|Free cancellation by stipulated date (from $150)
|The Southbridge Hotel
|From $91.86
|Standard Single, Deluxe Queen, Executive King
|Free cancellation by stipulated date
|The Sultan Hotel
|From $131.69
|Standard Twin/Double Room, Attic Room, Sultan Room
|Free cancellation by stipulated date
|Travelodge Harbourfront
|From $114.70
|Double Standard
|Free cancellation by stipulated date
|Value Hotel - Nice
|From $84.55
|Superior Double/Twin Room
|-
|Value Hotel - Thomson
|From $84.55
|Standard Double, Superior Double, Superior Plus, Triple
|-
|Venue Hotel
|From $74.10
|Standard Double, Superior Double, Deluxe Double, Premier Double
|-
|Venue Hotel The Lily
|From $74.10
|Standard Double, Superior Double, Triple, Family
|-
|Village Hotel Bugis
|From $138.84
|Double/Twin Superior
|-
|YotelAir Singapore Changi Airport
|From $125.40
|Premium Queen Cabin
|-
Bonus: For those willing to spend a little more on their hotel staycation
Now, if you’re willing to spend a bit more than a blue note…
How about some insta-worthy hotels for just a little more?
Here are some beautiful hotels that cost less than $200 per night , which is totally value-for-money as well.
Ultimate compilation of best hotels eligible for SingapoRediscovers Vouchers under $200
|Hotel
|Price Per Night
|Room Type(s)
|Room Benefits
|Capri by Fraser
|From $168.18
|Studio Superior With Double Bed
|-
|Carlton Hotel
|From $198.75
|Deluxe Room
|Free room upgrade, free parking, free cancellation by stipulated date
|Changi Cove
|From $168.83
|Standard Twin Room, Standard King Room
|Continental Breakfast
|Crowne Plaza Changi Airport
|From $187
|Deluxe Room, Premier Room
|-
|D'Hotel
|From $162
|Deluxe Room, Executive Room
|Free parking
|Lloyd's Inn
|From $166.36
|Standard Room, Superior Room
|Continental breakfast, free cancellation by stipulated date
|M Social Singapore
|From $160
|Alcove Cosy Room, Double Alcove Cosy Twin/Queen, Alcove Terrace Room
|Free cancellation by stipulated date
|Orchard Hotel
|From $169.49
|Grand Deluxe Room, Premier Room,
|Free cancellation by stipulated date
|Orchard Rendezvous Hotel
|From $165.40
|Double Or Twin Superior, Double Or Twin Deluxe
|Free cancellation by stipulated date (from $178.12)
|PARKROYAL on Beach Road
|From $195.48
|Double or Twin Superior
|Free cancellation by stipulated date
|PARKROYAL on Kitchener Road
|From $152
|Superior Corner, Superior Room
|Free parking
|The Vagabond Club
|From $186.15
|Classic Room
|-
|YOTEL Singapore Orchard Road
|From $156
|Premium Cabin, Double Premier Queen Bed, Double First Class Queen
|-
Imagine frolicking in such a room at such a steal?
Please excuse me while I frolick in my minimalist dreams…
In addition, one of the authorised platforms, Klook is running an additional promotion for hotel bookings .
Spend a minimum of $50 in SingapoRediscovers Vouchers on hotel bookings on Klook and you will receive a $50 hotel rebate voucher for your next hotel booking on Klook.
This includes stays at four hotels available on Klook for SingapoRediscovers Vouchers redemption:
- Andaz Singapore
- Grand Hyatt Singapore
- Lloyd’s Inn
- The Warehouse Hotel
Don’t forget to check this deal out if you’re eyeing any one of these hotels!
Earn cashback when you book your staycation with SingapoRediscovers Vouchers
Hoping to save even more for your staycation?
ShopBack has specially curated 10 hotels eligible for the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers, offering cashback for bookings through Trip.com and Klook.
- Bookings via Trip.com for SRV-eligible activities: 4.5 per cent cashback for hotels, 1.5 per cent for activities
- Bookings via Klook for SRV-eligible activities: 1.5 per cent cashback
Note: Cashback applies for amounts that are paid in cash after deduction from SRV vouchers. For instance, if your hotel costs $300 (and you utilise $100 of SRV vouchers), cashback applies for the remaining $200.
While not all of these hotels are below $200, they do come with exclusive packages which are too good to be missed!
1. Mandarin Oriental Singapore (from $299++)
Usual Price: from $359++
- Book from Dec 1 to 21, 2020 and be rewarded with $100 Food & Beverage voucher redeemable at the Food & Beverage outlets (Cherry Garden, Dolce Vita, Bay @ 5, MOBAR & Melt)
- Complimentary extra bed and breakfast for 3rd and 4th occupant in Premier Rooms or City Suites
Make a booking via Trip.com to get 4.5 per cent upsized cashback!
2. InterContinental Singapore (from $270++)
Usual Price: from $423++
- Deluxe Room (Stand the chance to win a mystery upgrade upon arrival! Spin “Wheel of Upgrades” which includes privileges that range from cocktails for two, dinner at Ash & Elm or Man Fu Yuan, Classic Afternoon tea for two, or Club InterContinental upgrades)
Wheel of upgrades include:
- Breakfast for 2 guests in Ash & Elm
- 3-course set menu for lunch or dinner at Man Fun Yuan or Ash & Elm
- 2 Complimentary Heritage cocktails infused with luxurious tea leaves from TWG Tea at The Lobby Lounge
- Complimentary Club InterContinental access for 2 guests
- Classic Afternoon tea for 2 guests at The Lobby Lounge
Make a booking via Trip.com from 1 Dec 2020 onwards to get 4.5 per cent upsized cashback!
3. Four Points by Sheraton Singapore (from $178++)
Usual Price: from $367++
- Deluxe Room inclusive of breakfast for 2
- Mookata set for 2 and Thai milk Tea for 2 pax worth $100
Make a booking via Trip.com from Dec 1, 2020 onwards to get 4.5 per cent upsized cashback!
4. ParkRoyal Collection Pickering Singapore (from $224++)
Usual Price: from $350++
- BAR 20 per cent off
- Pan Pacific Cares Pack
- 20 per cent off at Lime, black out dates apply
- Access to swimming pool & fitness centre (advance reservation required)
- Complimentary Mixologists / Cooking Class
- Complimentary box of pralines
Make a booking via Trip.com from Dec 1, 2020 onwards to get 4.5 per cent upsized cashback!
5. M Social Singapore (from $178++)
- Alcove Cosy with breakfast for 2
- Exclusive perk: $30 F&B credit
Make a booking via Trip.com from Dec 1, 2020 onwards to get 4.5 per cent upsized cashback!
6. Oakwood Premier AMTD Hotel (from $310)
Usual Price: from $625++
- One-Bedroom Deluxe – $310 nett
- One-Bedroom Executive – $350 nett
Includes:
- Breakfast for 2
- Welcome cocktails for 2
- SGD 80 dining credits at SE7ENTH (Other platforms are offering only SGD 60)
- A fitness trial at Absolute Cycle Downtown Gallery and Tapout Fitness Singapore for guests who are first-timers to these studios
- Early check-in at 11am (subject to availability) and Late check-out at 2pm (subject to availability)
Make a booking via Trip.com from Dec 1, 2020 onwards to get 4.5 per cent upsized cashback!
7. Andaz Singapore (from $300++)
Make a booking via Klook from Dec 1, 2020 onwards to get 1.5 per cent upsized cashback!
8. Grand Hyatt Singapore (from $200++)
Usual Price: from $455++
Make a booking via Klook from Dec 1, 2020 onwards to get 1.5 per cent upsized cashback!
Usual Price: from $376.65++
Make a booking via Klook from Dec 1, 2020 onwards to get 1.5 per cent upsized cashback!
9. Lloyd’s Inn Singapore (from $189++)
Usual Price: from $274++
Make a booking via Klook from Dec 1, 2020 onwards to get 1.5 per cent upsized cashback!
10. The WareHouse Hotel (from $385++)
Usual Price: from $601.59++
Make a booking via Klook from Dec 1, 2020 onwards to get 1.5 per cent upsized cashback!
This article was first published in Seedly.