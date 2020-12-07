Go on a staycation with your SingapoRediscovers vouchers: Eligible hotels for under $150

By now you would have received information about how to use your free $100 SingapoRediscovers vouchers.

This $100 tourism voucher can be used for hotel staycations, tickets to leisure attractions, and local tours.

And some of us have been holding off our staycation bookings, patiently waiting for our credits to be in before booking our little getaway.

However, the SingapoRediscovers vouchers cannot be combined with another individual to purchase a product.

This means that we can’t combine our vouchers with our family members and book a luxurious $1,000 stay at a Presidential Suite…

Fret not, as there are still various affordable options for a quick escape from the 2020 madness.

If you’re reading this article, there’s a high chance you’re like us (aka someone who likes value-for-money things), armed with this $100 in hand, hunting for the best staycation deals.

If you are, we’ve gotchu!

SingapoRediscovers Vouchers for staycations: Ultimate compilation of best eligible hotels and promos

So which hotels can the Singapore Rediscover vouchers be used at?

We went through the entire list of SingapoRediscover approved hotel merchants to sieve out these hotel staycation prices. (You’re welcome.)

Prices are quoted from the authorised booking partners and vary according to booking dates, and price per night excludes taxes as well.

A tip is to book early and in advance, and take your leave to enjoy off-peak prices (weekdays are usually cheaper!).

Otherwise, you can look at 2021’s public holidays and long weekends and chope those dates first!

Ultimate compilation of best hotels eligible for SingapoRediscovers Vouchers under $150

Here’s a list of the best hotels you can stay a night for less than $150!

This means less than $50 from your wallets…

Some are even less than $100, meaning you don’t even have to finish your vouchers! 🤩

Hotel Price Per Night Room Type(s) Room Benefits Aqueen Hotel Paya Lebar From $136 Room Superior - From $139.48 Double Superior Bed & Breakfast, free cancellation by stipulated date Arcadia Hotel From $110 Superior Queen Room Free Breakfast for prices from $140 From $135 Loft Room 1 Double Bed Arton Boutique Hotel From $101.30 Double Superior, Room Deluxe, Superior Double Room - Bliss Hotel Singapore From $110.45 Standard Double, Superior Double, Deluxe Double Free cancellation by stipulated date Champion Hotel From $74 Superior Twin Room, Superior Double Room, Deluxe Triple Room - Champion Hotel City From $94.85 Executive Double, Double Executive, Premier Double Room, Double Premium City View - Classique Hotel From $86.21 Standard Room Free cancellation by stipulated date CUBE - Family Boutique Capsule Hotel From $94.09 Deluxe Double Room Free cancellation by stipulated date (from $104.54) five/6 Hotel Splendour From $118.30 Superior Twin or Queen Room, Deluxe Splendour King - Harbour Ville Hotel From $84.93 Double Standard, Double Superior, Room Standard, Room Superior - Harbour Ville Hotel Hamilton From $99.06 Deluxe Queen, Room Premier King Bed, Premier King Free breakfast (from $125.31) Heritage Collection (Chinatown, Seah and Clarke Quay outlets) From $65 nett Studio Single Apartment, Deluxe Studio Premium, Premium Loft Apartment Contact the hotel directly to make bookings Hotel 1888 From $126.65 Standard Double Room, Superior Double Room, Deluxe Double Room - Hotel Bencoolen @ Hong Kong Street From $123 Deluxe Room, Executive Room Free parking Hotel Boss From $95.16 Superior Room, City View Room, Premier Room Free breakfast and free cancellation by stipulated date (from $116.14) Hotel Clover 5 Hongkong Street From $104.35 Double Room, Superior Room, Deluxe Room, Executive Room Free cancellation by stipulated date (from $139.14) Hotel Clover 769 North Bridge Road From $104 Superior Room, Deluxe Room (City View) Breakfast buffet (from $128) Hotel Clover The Arts From $105.12 Superior Double Room, Deluxe Double Room, Double Clover Executive Queen Free cancellation by stipulated date (From $140.17) Hotel G From $136.01 Double Good Queen Bed and Breakfast, Free cancellation by stipulated date Hotel Nuve From $101.97 Double Nuve Basic, Triple Nuve Family - Hotel NuVe Elements From $144.56 Superior Twin Bunk Bed - Hotel NuVe Heritage From $134.36 Quaint Queen Free breakfast Hotel NuVe Urbane From $119.05 Standard Single, Deluxe Queen Room - Hotel Soloha From $111.76 Standard Room, Deluxe Lite - Hotel YAN From $141.51 Double Premium - ibis budget Singapore (Bugis, Imperial, Mt Faber etc.) From $69.30 Superior Room, Deluxe Room Free parking, free cancellation by stipulated date (from $77) Kam Leng Hotel From 65.14 Double Room, Standard Room, Superior Room, Executive Room Free cancellation by stipulated date (from $81.43) lyf Funan Singapore From $121.50 Studio (One Of A Kind, Up and Down, Standard) Free cancellation by stipulated date (from $135) Nostalgia Hotel From $101.52 Double/Twin Superior Room, Deluxe Room, Double Deluxe Room - Park 22 Hotel Little India From $124.69 The Cosy, The Observatory, - Populous Hotel From $91 Standard Room, Deluxe Room Free cancellation by stipulated date (from $95.86) Porcelain Hotel From $146.89 Standard Double Room - Q Loft Hotel 1929 @ Chinatown From $80.12 Superior Single, Superior Queen, Standard King, Junior Suite Free cancellation by stipulated date Q Loft Hotel @ Bedok From $75.71 Standard Single, Deluxe Double, Executive Double, Family Triple, Executive Family Triple Free cancellation by stipulated date Q Loft Hotels @ Mackenzie From $81.72 Standard Room, Double Room, Superior Room - Ramada Singapore at Zhongshan Park From $135.18 Double/Twin City View - Reddoorz Premium (Balestier, Serangoon) From $99 Double/Twin Room Free cancellation by stipulated date Robertson Quay Hotel From $140 Standard Twin/Double Room, Deluxe Double Room Free breakfast, free parking Santa Grand Hotel East Coast From $146.66 Room Superior - ST Signature Bugis Beach $122.14 Cabin M Rooms - ST Signature Jalan Besar From $91.14 Cabin M Rooms - Summer View Hotel From $125 Superior Double/Twin Room Free cancellation by stipulated date (from $139.20) The Daulat From $138.88 Room Superior - The Great Madras From $138 The Luxe Mixed Hostel - The Quay Hotel From $128.25 Superior Double/Twin Room, Deluxue Double Room (City View) Free cancellation by stipulated date (from $150) The Southbridge Hotel From $91.86 Standard Single, Deluxe Queen, Executive King Free cancellation by stipulated date The Sultan Hotel From $131.69 Standard Twin/Double Room, Attic Room, Sultan Room Free cancellation by stipulated date Travelodge Harbourfront From $114.70 Double Standard Free cancellation by stipulated date Value Hotel - Nice From $84.55 Superior Double/Twin Room - Value Hotel - Thomson From $84.55 Standard Double, Superior Double, Superior Plus, Triple - Venue Hotel From $74.10 Standard Double, Superior Double, Deluxe Double, Premier Double - Venue Hotel The Lily From $74.10 Standard Double, Superior Double, Triple, Family - Village Hotel Bugis From $138.84 Double/Twin Superior - YotelAir Singapore Changi Airport From $125.40 Premium Queen Cabin -

Bonus: For those willing to spend a little more on their hotel staycation

Now, if you’re willing to spend a bit more than a blue note…

How about some insta-worthy hotels for just a little more?

Here are some beautiful hotels that cost less than $200 per night , which is totally value-for-money as well.

Ultimate compilation of best hotels eligible for SingapoRediscovers Vouchers under $200

Hotel Price Per Night Room Type(s) Room Benefits Capri by Fraser From $168.18 Studio Superior With Double Bed - Carlton Hotel From $198.75 Deluxe Room Free room upgrade, free parking, free cancellation by stipulated date Changi Cove From $168.83 Standard Twin Room, Standard King Room Continental Breakfast Crowne Plaza Changi Airport From $187 Deluxe Room, Premier Room - D'Hotel From $162 Deluxe Room, Executive Room Free parking Lloyd's Inn From $166.36 Standard Room, Superior Room Continental breakfast, free cancellation by stipulated date M Social Singapore From $160 Alcove Cosy Room, Double Alcove Cosy Twin/Queen, Alcove Terrace Room Free cancellation by stipulated date Orchard Hotel From $169.49 Grand Deluxe Room, Premier Room, Free cancellation by stipulated date Orchard Rendezvous Hotel From $165.40 Double Or Twin Superior, Double Or Twin Deluxe Free cancellation by stipulated date (from $178.12) PARKROYAL on Beach Road From $195.48 Double or Twin Superior Free cancellation by stipulated date PARKROYAL on Kitchener Road From $152 Superior Corner, Superior Room Free parking The Vagabond Club From $186.15 Classic Room - YOTEL Singapore Orchard Road From $156 Premium Cabin, Double Premier Queen Bed, Double First Class Queen -

Imagine frolicking in such a room at such a steal?

Please excuse me while I frolick in my minimalist dreams…

In addition, one of the authorised platforms, Klook is running an additional promotion for hotel bookings .

Spend a minimum of $50 in SingapoRediscovers Vouchers on hotel bookings on Klook and you will receive a $50 hotel rebate voucher for your next hotel booking on Klook.

This includes stays at four hotels available on Klook for SingapoRediscovers Vouchers redemption:

Andaz Singapore

Grand Hyatt Singapore

Lloyd’s Inn

The Warehouse Hotel

Don’t forget to check this deal out if you’re eyeing any one of these hotels!

Earn cashback when you book your staycation with SingapoRediscovers Vouchers

Hoping to save even more for your staycation?

ShopBack has specially curated 10 hotels eligible for the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers, offering cashback for bookings through Trip.com and Klook.

Bookings via Trip.com for SRV-eligible activities: 4.5 per cent cashback for hotels, 1.5 per cent for activities

Bookings via Klook for SRV-eligible activities: 1.5 per cent cashback

Note: Cashback applies for amounts that are paid in cash after deduction from SRV vouchers. For instance, if your hotel costs $300 (and you utilise $100 of SRV vouchers), cashback applies for the remaining $200.

While not all of these hotels are below $200, they do come with exclusive packages which are too good to be missed!

Usual Price: from $359++

Book from Dec 1 to 21, 2020 and be rewarded with $100 Food & Beverage voucher redeemable at the Food & Beverage outlets (Cherry Garden, Dolce Vita, Bay @ 5, MOBAR & Melt)

$100 Food & Beverage voucher Complimentary extra bed and breakfast for 3rd and 4th occupant in Premier Rooms or City Suites

Make a booking via Trip.com to get 4.5 per cent upsized cashback!

Usual Price: from $423++

Deluxe Room (Stand the chance to win a mystery upgrade upon arrival! Spin “Wheel of Upgrades” which includes privileges that range from cocktails for two, dinner at Ash & Elm or Man Fu Yuan, Classic Afternoon tea for two, or Club InterContinental upgrades)

Wheel of upgrades include:

Breakfast for 2 guests in Ash & Elm

3-course set menu for lunch or dinner at Man Fun Yuan or Ash & Elm

2 Complimentary Heritage cocktails infused with luxurious tea leaves from TWG Tea at The Lobby Lounge

Complimentary Club InterContinental access for 2 guests

Classic Afternoon tea for 2 guests at The Lobby Lounge

Make a booking via Trip.com from 1 Dec 2020 onwards to get 4.5 per cent upsized cashback!

Usual Price: from $367++

Deluxe Room inclusive of breakfast for 2

Mookata set for 2 and Thai milk Tea for 2 pax worth $100

Make a booking via Trip.com from Dec 1, 2020 onwards to get 4.5 per cent upsized cashback!

Usual Price: from $350++

BAR 20 per cent off

Pan Pacific Cares Pack

20 per cent off at Lime, black out dates apply

Access to swimming pool & fitness centre (advance reservation required)

Complimentary Mixologists / Cooking Class

Complimentary box of pralines

Make a booking via Trip.com from Dec 1, 2020 onwards to get 4.5 per cent upsized cashback!

Alcove Cosy with breakfast for 2

Exclusive perk: $30 F&B credit

Make a booking via Trip.com from Dec 1, 2020 onwards to get 4.5 per cent upsized cashback!

Usual Price: from $625++

One-Bedroom Deluxe – $310 nett

One-Bedroom Executive – $350 nett

Includes:

Breakfast for 2

Welcome cocktails for 2

SGD 80 dining credits at SE7ENTH (Other platforms are offering only SGD 60)

A fitness trial at Absolute Cycle Downtown Gallery and Tapout Fitness Singapore for guests who are first-timers to these studios

Early check-in at 11am (subject to availability) and Late check-out at 2pm (subject to availability)

Make a booking via Trip.com from Dec 1, 2020 onwards to get 4.5 per cent upsized cashback!

Make a booking via Klook from Dec 1, 2020 onwards to get 1.5 per cent upsized cashback!

Usual Price: from $455++

Make a booking via Klook from Dec 1, 2020 onwards to get 1.5 per cent upsized cashback!

Usual Price: from $376.65++

Make a booking via Klook from Dec 1, 2020 onwards to get 1.5 per cent upsized cashback!

Usual Price: from $274++

Make a booking via Klook from Dec 1, 2020 onwards to get 1.5 per cent upsized cashback!

Usual Price: from $601.59++

Make a booking via Klook from Dec 1, 2020 onwards to get 1.5 per cent upsized cashback!

This article was first published in Seedly.