Go there eat what: Geylang Serai Market & Food Centre

Incorporating traditional motifs, the tiered roof resembles that of a thatched house, with woven baskets lining the ceiling as décor. The ceiling was also raised to twice its original height for a naturally ventilated dining hall.

PHOTO: Guo Jie

The new seating arrangement easily seats small and large families and instils a sense of community. The amply spaced rows of stalls allow patrons an overview of the variety of food stalls available, and to assess the queues snaking out from them.

Look at all that space and natural ventilation. It certainly helps with Singapore's heat and humidity!

Curious to know what the go-to stalls here are? Then feast your eyes on and read about their mouth-watering offerings:

1. Azizah Briyani

If you're a briyani fan and unaware of this stall, then you're really missing out. With over 20 years of experience, the briyani here consists of healthier ingredients (like using yogurt instead of ghee) and has a lighter taste for this sinful meal.

Their achar is also homemade, complementing the delish meat with its tartness.

Stall number: #02-127

2. Pak Din Ayam Bakar

Ayam Bakar is an Indonesian and Malaysian dish, consisting of charcoal-grilled chicken. "Ayam bakar" literally means "roasted chicken" in Indonesian and Malay.

And Pak Din's chicken is well-seasoned with turmeric, garlic, shallots and other spices, and grilled on charcoal. With a mouthful of turmeric rice, grilled chicken and spicy chilli, this dish is simply sedap!

Stall Number: #02-151

3. Cendol Geylang Serai

It doesn't get more traditional than this: A traditional cendol of homemade rice noodles infused with pandan leaf juice, coconut milk, crushed ice, and gula melaka. This simple yet tasty dessert is perfect for Singapore's hot weather, and the spicy food you just devoured.

Stall Number: #02-107

4. Rojak & Mee Siam (A.H. Food Corner)

Legendary queues form at this stall famous for their Indian rojak. They serve a wide variety of deep fried fritters, cuttlefish, fish cake, beef lung, fried tofu, tempeh etc., which are eaten with a thick, spicy, sweet sauce made with sweet potato puree.

The fried fritters are also not overly greasy, leaving you smacking your lips with satisfaction.

Stall Number: #02-126