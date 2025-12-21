Goals and golden hours: Your ultimate winter guide to Morocco

If early sunsets have cast a shadow over your holiday spirit, let Morocco reintroduce you to the golden hour in all its glory. The nation opens its arms in a warm welcome, offering sunshine and a soulful glow of its effervescent cities and timeless traditions.

As the year is drawing to a close, Morocco becomes the perfect place to bid farewell to the old and welcome the new, where culture, colour and comfort blend effortlessly with festive energy.

Quick guide: What makes Morocco the perfect end-of-year destination?

Mild winter

Daytime sunshine (9°C to 19°C) makes Morocco an ideal destination for exploration, while cool evenings invite cosy nights.

Easy access and connectivity

GCC nationals enjoy visa-free or e-visa entry to the country, along with direct or one-stop flights from Dubai, Doha, Riyadh and Kuwait to Casablanca, Marrakech, Agadir and more.

The country's high-speed train networks also make multi-city trips effortless.

Thrilling events and festivities

End-of-year celebrations glow with Moroccan warmth, from Christmas markets to local New Year's festivities.

Football fans have extra reason to flock to Morocco soon. The 35th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will be held from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026, with matches in Agadir, Casablanca, Fez, Marrakech, Rabat and Tangier.

The opening and closing ceremonies will be held at Rabat's Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, a prelude to Morocco's role as co-host of the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

The holiday kick-off

Whether football is your main focus or you are happy to join the excitement, here is your holiday itinerary for the best of both worlds.

Marrakech

Experience the magic of Marrakech

Start your day with mint tea before exploring Jemaa El-Fna's kinetic souks, where colors and fragrances awaken the senses.

Find calm in Menara Gardens, then embrace the holiday mood at the city's festive markets.

Unwind beyond the buzz

Whether you are visiting Marrakech with your family, friends or your partner, a wealth of experiences awaits.

Base your holiday in a traditional riad, which offers a sumptuous "home-away-from-home" atmosphere.

Find a picturesque, tranquil spot for a picnic in the gardens of Marrakech, such as the Menara Gardens.

Venture into the foothills of the High Atlas, where you can either opt for gentle walking trails, go for mule rides or take a scenic drive offering a glimpse of mountain life.

Tip: Book a room overlooking the mountains or choose a luxury hotel with private terraces to make your stay as much a part of the experience as the outings.

Feel the energy of AFCON

On match days, make your way to the Stade de Marrakech to soak in the electrifying AFCON atmosphere and cheer on your supporting teams.

Casablanca

A walk through time

Stroll the Old Medina, where Arabic-Islamic design meets European influence and artisans craft their timeless creations.

Opt for boutique hotels or a riad near the Corniche, where the rhythm of the waves forms a serene backdrop to urban discovery. Here's our recommendation for things to do during your quick sojourn to the city.

Visit the Corniche d'Aïn Diab, lined with cafes, playgrounds and sea views perfect for lazy afternoons. Let the ocean winds lift your spirit as the Hassan II Mosque and El Hank Lighthouse rise against the horizon.

Take a scenic detour to Quartier Habous, the "New Medina", where Art Deco meets tradition and the scent of freshly baked pastries fills the air.

As night falls, explore Morocco Mall, Africa's largest shopping plaza, or find hidden treasures in the city's smaller markets.

See Hassan II Mosque at its most impressive at sunrise or sneak glimpses of everyday Casablanca life inside the Old Medina's quieter alleys.

Tip: Visit the Sqala Bastion, once an 18th-century fortress and now home to La Sqala, a charming restaurant where corals, cobalts and golds set the scene for breakfast or dinner by the Atlantic.

Feel the game

Football enthusiasts, make your way to the Stade Mohammed V on match days to cheer on your favourite teams and soak in the lively atmosphere of Morocco's football passion.

Rabat & Fez

Rabat

Embrace the old soul of the city

A Unesco World Heritage Site, Morocco's coastal capital feels like stepping into another time. Every view, from oceanfront to Old Medina, is a testament to the love for art, architecture and culture.

History meets modernity

For the best views, stay near the Atlantic shore or along the Bou Regreg riverfront, where the scene shifts naturally from historic to contemporary.

Stroll the Bou Regreg promenade or steal a few moments of calm at the Exotic Gardens of Bouknadel, where nature meets quiet reflection.

For nature lovers, the Mamora Forest, the world's first cork oak forest, offers peaceful hiking and birdwatching trails. Continue to the Kasbah des Oudaias and the elegant Hassan Tower, each whispering stories of centuries past.

Find your way to the Mausoleum of Mohammed V, whose gilded ceiling and intricate zellige tilework radiate calm and beauty. Then hop on a tram to modern Rabat, where wide boulevards, art spaces, and a lively waterfront showcase the city's contemporary allure.

Tip: As Unesco's World Book Capital for 2026, visit one of Rabat's local bookstores to discover a literary gem or take home a story of your own.

Fez

Journey to the cultural capital

Catch an express train from Rabat to Fez, a three-hour journey that will go by in the blink of an eye as you enjoy the scenic Moroccan countryside.

Immerse yourself in the antique charm

Rooted in imperial heritage, Fez remains Morocco's cultural heart.

Begin at Bab Bou Jeloud, then discover the Unesco-listed Medina, alive with the sounds of craftsmen shaping metal, wood and leather in time-honoured tradition. Find tranquillity in the Jnan Sbil Gardens, where fountains and palms offer calm between Fès El Bali and Fès El Jdid. Climb to Borj Nord for sweeping views of tiled rooftops and the great mosque's minaret anchoring the skyline.

Beyond the city, venture into the Saïss plain and the Middle Atlas, where cedar forests and lakes near Ifrane invite horseback rides and moments of stillness.

Tip: At sunset, retreat to your riad rooftop and listen to the call to prayer ripple across the city; a moment that captures Fez's timeless spirit.

Unite for the AFCON thrill

Join the celebration at AFCON match venues:

Rabat: Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah, Complexe Sportif Prince Heritier Moulay El Hassan, and Stade El Barid.

Fez: Complexe Sportif de Fes

Tangier & Chefchaouen

Tangier

Discover the many faces of the gateway city

Standing at the crossroads of continents, Tangier unites the Mediterranean and the Atlantic, its character shaped by culture and sea.

Learn about the city's living history in the lime-washed lanes of the Old Medina and feel the blend of Moroccan, European and North-African heritage that gives the city its eternal allure.

Explore Tangier's horizons

Start your day at the Grand Socco or the Kasbah, overlooking the vast maritime horizon, then meander through the medina where Arabic-Islamic architecture meets imperial influences. Tangier's sea breeze and greenery will brighten your day, from seaside cafes along the promenade to forested trails in the nearby hills.

Families can unwind on the beaches of Dalia or Malabata, soaking up the winter sun as ships drift across the bay.

Ponder the legacy of the legend at Hercules Caves or hike the coastal paths of Parc Mendoubia for sweeping sea views.

Tip: Visit Cap Spartel at golden hour to watch the sun set in hues of rose and gold, as the sound of surf fills the air.

Chefchaouen

Bask in the cool blues

A two-hour drive from Tangier brings you to Chefchaouen, Morocco's blue pearl, nestled in the Rif Mountains. Whether you're drawn by nature or simply seeking calm, this mountain town offers beauty at every turn.

Journey into the wild

Chefchaouen is a walker's paradise, where every alley feels like a painting.

Capture the medina's blue-washed streets in a photograph or in your memory, then stroll through Callejon El Asri, famed for its flowerpots and vividly coloured doors.

Pause at the Ras El Ma Waterfall to breathe in the fresh mountain air, then hike beyond the town to discover forest trails, ridges and secret viewpoints.

Nature lovers should visit Talassemtane National Park, renowned for its fir-lined trails, the "Bridge of God" natural arch, and picnic spots near Akchour's waterfalls and pools. It offers a serene blend of adventure and wilderness.

Tip: For the best photos, start early when the morning light reveals the layered shades of blue before the crowds arrive.

Back to the goal

Head to Grand Stade de Tanger on match day to join fans cheering for their AFCON teams and feel Morocco's football passion come alive.

Marvel at nature's creations

Add any of these to your itinerary to marvel at Morocco's most natural spectacles alongside all the modern urban glories.

Moroccan Sahara Desert

In the deep south, beyond the modernity and the high peaks of the Atlas, lies a realm of tangerine-toned dunes, silent horizons and star-speckled skyscape.

Spread across the desert of Merzouga, Zagora and Agafay, the Moroccan Sahara safekeeps long dunes, traces of fennec paws, fortresses, native flora and desert wildlife. Experience the beauty of the cosmos from the comfort of luxury tents.

Wander through the rolling dunes of Erg Chebbi, where wind-shaped ridges rise 150 meters high or venture into the solitude of Erg Chigaga, a sea of unspoiled sand. Share a sunrise camel trek or a gentle sand walk near camp, sip mint tea under the desert sky, or try sandboarding and 4×4 rides across the golden expanse.

At dusk, gather around a campfire under an immense sky. Watch the sands glow as the sun sinks, revealing a starry spectacle rarely seen anywhere else.

Tip: Pack a lightweight jacket for cool evenings and early mornings so you can focus on the vastness of the universe, not the cold.

Agadir & Taghazout

Agadir

With more than 300 days of sunshine a year, Agadir invites you to slow down and let the ocean set your pace. Stroll its 10km crescent beach lined with cafes and palm trees, or visit Agadir Beach where gentle waves welcome families. For a quieter escape, drive north to Imourane Beach, where the horizon stretches endlessly.

Tip: Choose a beachfront cafe and end the day with a sunset horse ride along the shore.

Feel the match-day energy

Join the crowds at the Grand Stade d'Agadir, also known as Adrar Stadium, to cheer for your AFCON team. The city's relaxed coastal vibe and sunny weather create the perfect backdrop for world-class football.

Taghazout

Just north of Agadir, Taghazout's calm coastal energy captivates visitors. Catch the first waves at Anchor Point or Panorama Beach, then unwind in Paradise Valley, a palm-lined gorge of turquoise pools and gentle waterfalls. As the sun sets over the Atlantic, the sound of waves and soft music fills the air, creating a moment of perfect serenity.

Tip: Wake early to watch dawn spill across the sea, then paddle out or simply watch surfers trace the horizon.

Essaouira

Essaouira, the bride of the Atlantic, invites you to slow down by the sea. Stay near the Unesco-listed Medina, where cobbled lanes lead to hidden cafes and rooftop views of the harbour. At sunset, walk the Skala du Port and let the salt breeze surround you.

Tip: Visit nearby Moulay Bouzerktoun Beach or Azrou Beach to kitesurf or swim in the clear Atlantic waters, away from the bustle of the town.

This article was first published in Wego.