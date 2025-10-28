Godiva launches new Labubu-themed desserts, collection includes chocolate van tin and pop-up box

If you have a sweet tooth and love The Monsters from Pop Mart, the new Godiva and Labubu collection will be right up your alley.

After the great success of the Godiva x Labubu summer series, the chocolate specialist has launched a new seasonal collection for autumn, shared a press release on Monday (Oct 27).

For an icy treat, diners can try the Godiva x Labubu Hazelnut Flavour Soft Serve ($14.50) and Godiva x Labubu Dark Chocolate Flavour Soft Serve ($14.50).

Can't choose between the two? Get the Godiva x Labubu Hazelnut Twist Chocolate Flavour Soft Serve that is a combination of both flavours.

All soft serves are also topped with an adorable Labubu chocolate chip as well as diced pecans and crispy paillette feuilletine.



Additionally, each soft serve purchase comes with a collectible stainless steel spoon featuring a pendant with a bright orange blossom and Labubu's silhouette. The packaging itself is a collectible 3D pop-up sleeve that transforms Labubu's classic paintings into an immersive art experience.

Feeling thirsty? Order the Godiva × Labubu Hazelnut Flavour Dark Chocolate ($13.90), which is available in both iced and hot versions and come topped with dark chocolate shavings.

If you're on the hunt for Labubu-themed gifts for your loved ones, there is the Godiva x Labubu Chocolate Collection.

This includes the Godiva x Labubu Chocolate Van Tin ($79), which comes with eight pieces of chocolate.



The van tin set, which is inspired by Godiva's legendary pink van, features an assortment of praline and truffles like Lady Blanc Praline, Pistachio Signature and Truffle Creme Brulee. It is now available for purchase both online and in stores.

There's also the Godiva x Labubu Chocolate Pop Up Box ($54), which makes a great gifts for your loved ones (or yourself). When opened, the box reveals a pop-up Labubu in a beautiful floral garden.

Chocolate flavours in the pop-up box include Milk G Cubes, Dark G Cubes, and Labubu-themed Milk Pearls. The pop-up boxes are currently available online and in stores.

Another sweet option is the Godiva x Labubu Chocolate Tablet ($36), which is crafted with embossed details to capture Labubu's form.

It comes in three chocolate varieties – 70 per cent dark, 50 per cent dark, and milk – and each tin comes with two tablets. This is available online and in-stores from Nov 15 onwards.

Those who love tea should get the Godiva x Labubu Chocolate & Tea Set Gift Box ($158) which comes presented in a luxe gold-foiled box.

Inside it are three Labubu-shaped chocolates, each with a distinct cocoa blend of milk and 50 per cent or 70 per cent dark chocolate. The set includes a Labubu ceramic cup and spoon as well and is available online and instores from Nov 12 onwards.

