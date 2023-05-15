Going on a babymoon? Here are a few things to keep in mind

You'd love one last romantic break with your partner before the little one arrives. This quick getaway is becoming widely known as the 'babymoon'. Travel agencies have coined the phrase to inspire expecting mummies to live it up one last time before becoming a mother, full-time.

Made popular by celebrities proudly sporting their very preggy bellies on exotic beaches, a babymoon is so much more than a lavish marketing ploy. It will be the one final trip you take with your partner; to spend precious time reconnecting before your little one makes an appearance.

Benefits of taking a babymoon

Beyond being a memorable experience, babymoons offer several benefits for both mum and dad. Let's explore five wonderful advantages of taking a babymoon:

Relieve pregnancy stress

Pregnancy can bring its fair share of physical and emotional challenges. A babymoon provides an opportunity to escape from the routine, unwind, and alleviate stress. Whether it's lounging on a sunny beach or enjoying a peaceful countryside retreat, the change of scenery can work wonders in rejuvenating the mind and body.

Strengthen the bond

A babymoon allows expectant parents to reconnect and strengthen their bond before their lives are forever changed. It offers uninterrupted quality time to communicate, share dreams and hopes for the future, and simply enjoy each other's company. The memories created during this special trip can become treasured moments for the couple.

Enhance emotional well-being

Taking a babymoon provides a chance for expectant parents to embrace the joy and excitement of impending parenthood. It allows them to focus on the positive aspects of pregnancy and their growing family.

The relaxation and happiness experienced during the trip contribute to an enhanced emotional well-being, which can have a positive impact on overall pregnancy health.

Promote restful sleep

As pregnancy progresses, getting a good night's sleep can become increasingly challenging. A babymoon provides the opportunity to escape the daily distractions and enjoy a restful sleep without interruptions. Expectant parents can indulge in comfortable accommodations, cosy beds, and tranquil environments, ensuring they wake up refreshed and rejuvenated.

Create lasting memories

A babymoon is a special occasion that will be cherished for years to come. It offers the chance to create lasting memories as a couple before transitioning into parenthood. From romantic walks on the beach to exploring new destinations, these shared experiences become part of the beautiful story of the couple's journey towards becoming parents.

When to go on a babymoon

The first trimester is out, thanks to morning sickness and fatigue. And you'll hardly want to prance around in a bikini — the healthy pregnancy glow is still a few weeks off, so for now, you'll just feel bloated. Travelling during your third trimester can also be tricky, as no mum wants to go into premature labour mid-holiday.

Experts from the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology believe that the safest time to travel is from 18 to 24 weeks. So the best time to go on your babymoon will be during the second trimester. During this time, you have enough energy and the pregnancy hormones will work in your (and your partner's) favour, leaving you looking and feeling fabulous.

Moreover, consider just taking a quick getaway, instead of a month-long trip. You wouldn't want to be away from your trusted doctor for that long. And you don't want the stress of connecting flights and heavy suitcases. It doesn't matter if you are indulging in a two-week getaway or a short weekend break. It'll be just what the doctor ordered.

Where to go on a babymoon

The location is up to you but there are a few things to keep in mind. Stick to a couple of hours of travelling time to reach your destination. You'll feel much more comfortable with a short trip. Far away or remote areas may be too unsafe or unsanitary for you and your precious bump.

Your babymoon destination should also feature temperate weather conditions and decent facilities, should any complications arise.

Check restrictions

You may have a few days of vacation, but remember that you will still be travelling in the midst of a pandemic. So be on the lookout for travel advisories. Choose a location where the rates of local transmission (not just of Covid-19, but any disease) are low.

Moreover, if you're travelling by plane or by sea, check their travel restrictions. Most airlines allow pregnant women to fly as long as they're not past their 36th week. Cruise lines have restrictions as well.

Take the stress out of travel arrangements

The point of your trip is to relax and unwind, not to add more trouble to your already frazzled nerves. If you are flying, best book a direct flight to avoid tedious hours in the airport lounge. Book an aisle seat in advance, as it will greatly ease your frequent trips to the restroom.

Most reputable travel agents now offer a babymoon service, where all your arrangements, from accommodation to tailor-made excursions are taken care of.

Other things to remember when going on a babymoon

Consider the cuisine

Before you pack your bags to some exotic location, spend some time looking up the local restaurants in the area. You might feel fabulous in your second trimester, but there are still foods that will make you cringe and should be avoided. You'll want a selection of tummy-friendly foods and enough options to satisfy your pregnancy cravings.

Make sure to pack your prenatal vitamins and some allergy and prescription medicines, if you have them. Also, wherever you go, don't forget to drink enough water (just make sure that the water is safe to drink).

Plan your activities ahead

It's not a secret that there are limitations to what pregnant women are allowed to do. So when planning your babymoon, it's best to take that into consideration.

You can still head to the beach but beware of the risks of taking a bath in the sea. Extreme watersports need to be put on hold for now, but you can enjoy a quiet walk or a foot massage by the beach. Read this to check what physical activities are allowed for expecting mums.

Keep your doctor in the loop

Travelling entails a new set of challenges when you're pregnant. Before relaxation, the most important thing is your safety. Make sure you speak with your doctor before booking your trip. Tell him about your plans and check if you are in the best condition to travel. If you have a high-risk pregnancy, don't be too disappointed if your doctor wants to keep you close to home.

Moreover, if you're planning to travel overseas, ask your doctor about any necessary vaccines. Don't forget to put your obstetrician-gynecologist's number on speed dial, and make sure your partner or companion has it on his phone too.

While researching about your destination, do take note if they have access to quality medical facilities near the area (just in case), and jot down the contact info for nearby hospitals to keep on hand as you travel.

If you're dreaming about going on a cruise, make sure there will be a healthcare provider on board, as some smaller ships (fewer than 100 passengers) don't have medical personnel on staff.

7 relaxing and memorable activities to enjoy on your babymoon

Whether you prefer a tranquil beach getaway or a cosy mountain retreat, here are seven delightful activities to make your babymoon a truly memorable experience:

Pamper yourselves with a couple's spa day: Treat yourselves to a rejuvenating couple's spa day. Enjoy soothing massages, refreshing facials, and luxurious body treatments designed to alleviate stress and promote relaxation. Indulge in a peaceful oasis where you can unwind and let your worries melt away. Take romantic strolls on the beach: If you're heading to a beach destination, take advantage of the scenic surroundings by taking leisurely walks along the shoreline. Breathe in the fresh ocean air, feel the warm sand beneath your feet, and watch the gentle waves crashing against the shore. It's the perfect opportunity for intimate conversations and bonding moments. Enjoy a candlelit dinner: Plan a romantic candlelit dinner for just the two of you. Choose a cosy restaurant with a serene ambience and savour a delicious meal together. This is an ideal time to reflect on your journey as a couple and dream about the future with your little one. Embark on a nature hike: If you prefer a babymoon in a natural setting, explore the beauty of the great outdoors by embarking on a gentle nature hike. Choose a trail that suits your comfort level, and immerse yourselves in the tranquillity of nature. Enjoy breathtaking views, discover hidden gems, and create lasting memories in the midst of serene landscapes. Capture the moment with a maternity photoshoot: Hire a professional photographer to capture the radiance and joy of your pregnancy with a maternity photoshoot. Choose a picturesque location and celebrate this precious time in your lives through beautifully captured images. These photographs will serve as cherished mementoes and a reminder of the anticipation and excitement you felt before becoming parents. Unwind with yoga and meditation: Engage in gentle prenatal yoga and meditation sessions to nurture your mind, body, and soul. Many resorts and wellness centres offer specialised classes for expectant mothers. These practices can help you relax, reduce anxiety, and connect with your baby on a deeper level. Have a romantic picnic: Plan a romantic picnic in a serene setting. Pack a delicious assortment of your favourite foods, find a cosy spot in a park or garden, and enjoy each other's company amidst nature's beauty. This simple yet delightful activity allows you to savour the present moment and create lasting memories together.

Most importantly, don't let your babymoon put pressure on you and your partner. Remember your honeymoon? It's all about taking time out and relaxing together rather than cramming as much adventure in as possible.

Spending some quality time with your loved one before you are both shocked into parenthood by sleepless nights and dirty nappies! Your most memorable moments will come in the quiet times you spend with your partner, be it cuddled up on the sofa watching a movie, or strolling the beaches of some tropical paradise.

