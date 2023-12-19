Going to Malaysia? Safeguard your car from tech-savvy thieves

Many of us love to drive across the border into Malaysia and beyond. We say it's for the good food and a change of scenery. But I'm not going to sugarcoat it, most of us do so to take advantage of the exchange rate, be it for the petrol, food or groceries.

But I've noticed a worrying trend - car thieves are getting really good at stealing modern keyless cars. There is news all over the world about cars getting stolen with sophisticated methods; these thieves don't even need a key to get into your car! And it could very well happen in Malaysia, during your road trip!

While a short road trip outside of Singapore can result in savings and plenty of good times, it could all turn into a disaster if your car were to go missing… the risk of car theft is still very real and should not be ignored.

As thieves and criminals innovate, we have to modernise the way we protect our cars as well. Here are some essential tips on how to safeguard your car from high-tech thieves.

1. Protect your key fob with signal-blocking pouches

On cars with keyless systems, the car communicates with the key fob when it is nearby, allowing you to unlock the car. One way that thieves gain access to your vehicle is through a 'relay attack' - by using a signal repeater gadget to amplify the signal between the car and the key fob, the car is tricked into thinking that the key is close by.

Thankfully, there's an easy solution. With a signal-blocking key fob pouch, you can foil such attacks. By keeping your key fob in this simple, inexpensive and effective product that can be bought online, you will be able to keep your car safe from relay attacks.

2. Hide a reliable tracker in your vehicle

The idea of a tracker seems simple - a device that lets you know where the item you are tracking is. But what defines a reliable tracker when it comes to keeping tabs on your beloved car overseas? Not all trackers are built the same, therefore you should look out for one that has these features:

Ability to track in multiple countries Independent (does not rely on nearby smartphones or other devices for location tracking like Airtag) Ability to set geofencing alerts Long lasting battery life

One independent tracker that checks all the boxes and stands out in terms of price and capabilities is Tack GPS. On top of all that it offers, Tack GPS is robust, works in 120+ countries and can stay hidden in your car thanks to its small size.

Tack GPS lasts for a whopping 30 days on a single charge, unlike other trackers that typically only have enough charge for a couple of days. Tack GPS tracks indoors and outdoors, making it possible to locate your car in a basement or multi-storey carpark. With its safe zone feature, you will also be notified when the tracker (and your car) leaves the area without your knowledge.

Tack GPS is a locally-made product that is trusted by many Singaporean drivers. At a reasonable price of about $100, along with an affordable monthly subscription fee, getting Tack GPS for your car is a no-brainer.

3. Stay updated on cross-border car insurance coverage

If you're like me and frequently drive to Malaysia in your personal car, selecting the right car insurance with comprehensive coverage that extends to Malaysia and beyond becomes crucial, especially when car theft incidents seem to be on the rise.

While most companies offer comprehensive plans that provide coverage that remains valid even when you're driving in Malaysia and parts of Thailand, some insurers offer add-ons or specific theft coverage plans, which is what you want to look out for.

These add-ons might include benefits such as a replacement car, coverage for personal belongings inside the car, or even trauma support in the case of a theft-related incident. With the right insurance in place, you can hit the road with confidence, knowing you're protected against the evolving risks of car theft.

4. Don't forget the old-school tricks as well!

Apart from the nifty gadgets and a comprehensive insurance plan, you shouldn't forget about the basics of keeping your car safe! You should always choose to park at secured carparks, or in places with plenty of human traffic - thieves will be deterred from targeting a car parked in a conspicuous spot.

Don't forget to keep your valuables out of sight as well! You don't want to be targeted just because you left your iPad on the passenger seat…

Keeping your ride safe - it is easier than you think

Keeping your car safe in these high-tech times isn't just about slapping on one big fix. It is about layering up all these smart, affordable solutions for the best defence.

Stay savvy, drive safe, and keep enjoying your cross-border travels!

This article was first published in sgCarMart.