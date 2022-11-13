Going to National Stadium for a concert: Here's how to prepare

Unless you've been living under a rock, you would have known that concerts are back in full swing.

Loads of big names are coming – think: Guns N' Roses (12 Nov), Maroon 5 (28 Nov), Jay Chou (17-18 Dec), Blackpink (13 May 2023) and more.

And bless your friends' eardrums because this means that they no longer have to tolerate your off-tune singing in the car – you can scream as loud as you want when you go watch your favourite music artistes in the flesh at National Stadium lah hor.

But before you do that, did you know you cannot bring in outside food and beverages for events at the National Stadium? But, empty plastic bottles are allowed, which you can refill later inside, according to the Sports Hub website.

Here's a list of tips to ensure your concert experience will be smooth AF:

1. Take public transport

Seriously, taking the MRT is way easier than trying to find a parking spot at the venue itself, or getting stuck in a jam trying to leave after the concert.

If you die die want to drive, then park at a nearby MRT (Mountbatten for instance), and head to National Stadium, located within Singapore Sports Hub (nearest MRT is Stadium on the Circle Line). In case you don't know, that's the yellow-coloured line.

Directions to the National Stadium from the nearest MRT stations.

PHOTO: Singapore Sports Hub

2. Bring ear plugs

PHOTO: Unsplash

Hear me out on this: Sometimes when you're really near a speaker or have die-hard fans screaming nonstop in your ear, you'll wish you had brought ear plugs.

They're small, portable, and will take up hardly any space – if the volume during the concert gets unbearable, at least you can alleviate the discomfort.

3. Backup tickets

PHOTO: Unsplash

Nowadays you get e-tickets in the form of a barcode or QR code after you've purchased your concert tickets.

Always take a screenshot after, or even better, print your tickets. Later #touchwood you suay and you lose the e-tickets, or your phone stops working, at least you'll have hardcopy proof.

4. Arrive early

PHOTO: Unsplash

This will make your concert experience sibei smooth, trust me.

When you're early, it means shorter queues, better views (if free-standing), time for buying concert merch, grabbing drinks/snacks at F&B kiosks, and using the washroom. Oh and you can have sufficient time to settle any other last-minute emergencies.

5. Leave earlier

PHOTO: Unsplash

You arrive early and leave earlier – it's as simple as that.

When the concert is wrapping up (last song or encore), start getting ready to leave. You can still watch the last song at the exit steps and the moment it ends, leave. You'll beat most of the crowd, and means you can get home ASAP.

6. Dress appropriately

PHOTO: Unsplash

If you're planning to jump and clock in some mad cardio during the concert, then it's best to dress comfortably. It's semi-outdoors so it'll be super hot (Singapore mah) and might get even worse when it starts to get crowded.

More importantly, covered shoes! Everyone else will probably be hyped and jumping around, so you should absolutely protect your feet.

7. Portable battery

PHOTO: Unsplash

If you're the kind whose IG story is so packed it looks like dots at the top of the screen, then chances are you'll need a portable battery pack to keep your phone juiced.

If your phone's batt goes flat, then how are you going to prove you went to the concert, amirite?

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.