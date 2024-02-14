Going overboard? Video sparks discussion on lo hei tradition and whether some are 'wasting food'

The more, the merrier, right?

Unfortunately, a group celebrating Chinese New Year with lo hei, the communal tossing of yusheng, has sparked criticism instead.

In a Facebook post by user Melvin Chew, a video showing roughly 20 people partaking in this tradition at an unnamed coffee shop has set tongues wagging.

Melvin himself was disapproving when he came across the clip, which showed the food prepared on the table being zealously tossed in the air.

Many participants are seen throwing their chopsticks to the ground as well, and the group disperses from the table after the toss.

A man is seen holding an umbrella to avoid the food from dirtying his clothes and a few others are wearing ponchos.

Melvin explained in his post that he does not like wasting food, so the idea of lo hei in a large group does not appeal to him.

Furthermore, preparing the ingredient isn't exactly a piece of cake.

Those who still slice the cucumber, radish and carrots the traditional way would encounter injuries to their fingers, he said.

Melvin added: "It's easy for us to pay and eat, but for the one who prepared the food, [it] is sweat and blood."

In the comments section, netizens were just as disapproving at how much food was being wasted.

One Facebook user suggested their actions were "not funny" before rhetorically asking why was there a need to waste the hard work of those who prepared the food.

"They're just tossing away their good luck," one netizen commented.

Meaning behind lo hei

Lo hei refers to the coming together of loved ones to "toss up a good fortune", according to the National Heritage Board.

The food being tossed is referred to as yusheng and often comprises a mixture of thinly sliced raw fish, shredded vegetables, seasonings and condiments.

Each ingredient is added individually, followed by the recital of an auspicious phrase.

Diners then toss the mix and it is popularly believed that the higher one tosses, the better their prospects and fortune for the year ahead.

amierul@asiaone.com

