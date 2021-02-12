Going for a staycation? Here are some DIY bath bomb recipes

Have you ever thought that everything just seems better after taking a bath? Well, you’re right, and now there’s research to back it up!

A study by the University of Wolverhampton, England, found that a family soak boosts the mood and stimulates feelings of optimism.

Rebecca Sullivan, author of The Art of the Natural Home and co-founder of the Australian native wellbeing brand Warndu, suggests margin even more of a regular bathing ritual by adding homemade fizzes, scrubs, and oils to nourish your skin and soul.

Natural soaps

PHOTO: Pixabay

“These days, more than ever, we appreciate the importance of health and wellbeing, and place great emphasis on the word ‘natural’,” she says.

Yet, she acknowledges her ideas are far from new.

“My great-grandma only ever used natural soap,” Rebecca recalls. “I was determined to follow her example and make sure that I was applying a natural approach to my skincare and beauty routine, too.”

Before you take a dip

PHOTO: Pexels

If you have a heart condition, avoid very hot baths. Regardless, a bath should feel warm, not uncomfortably hot – ideally, just a few degrees warmer than normal body temperature.

Bath bombs

PHOTO: Pexels

Bath fizzes, sometimes referred to as bath bombs, are a wonderful homemade gift. They are simple to make and lasts for more than a year in an airtight container. They make bathing fun, and give you the benefit of the salts and oils.

50g arrowroot flour

115g bicarbonate of soda

50g citric acid

50g Epsom salts

1 to 1.5 teaspoons water

1 teaspoon essential oil (choose your favourite)

1.25 teaspoons olive oil

1-2 drops natural food colouring

sphere moulds or ice-cube trays (silicone is best you can buy bath moulds online)

DIY bath bombs

PHOTO: Pexels

Combine the first four ingredients in a bowl. Stir and remove any clumps with a fork or hand whisk. Put the remaining ingredients in a small glass jar and stir together. Slowly pour the liquid mixture into the dry mixture, whisking as you go – the mix will foam if poured too quickly.

Once the wet and dry ingredients are combined, take a small amount in your hand and squeeze it. It should stick together well in one or two big pieces. If it doesn’t, add a little more water and try again.

DIY bath bombs

PHOTO: Pexels

Fill each half of the sphere moulds with the bath bombs mixture until it’s just above the rim of each mould. Press together. If using an open mould, just fill and leave. Allow the mixture to dry out for about 10 minutes before removing one half o the mould.

Gently invert the bath fizz so the uncovered side is facing down, then carefully remove the other half of the mould from the top. These spheres can fall apart very easily if you’re not gentle.

DIY bath bombs

PHOTO: Unsplash

If a bath bomb cracks while you’re removing it from the mould, gently press it back on top of the other half, or return the mixture to the mixing bowl and start the moulding process again. Once completely out of the moulds, allow them to dry overnight.

DIY bath bombs

PHOTO: Pexels

And… you’re done! Store in a dry place or airtight container. Drop one or two into the bathtub while the water’s running.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.