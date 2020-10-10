Going vegan in Singapore? Don't miss these places to get meat alternatives that look like the real deal!

Want to start a meat-free lifestyle for Veganuary?

Vegan restaurants and faux meat dishes are fast becoming a trend, locally and internationally, thanks to health-conscious and environmentally-conscious consumers.

And it’s getting tougher and tougher to distinguish between mock and genuine meat, in terms of visual appearance and taste, as a result of food-science advancements. In fact, meat alternatives on the market these days taste just as good as the real deal.

If you’re still on the fence about the texture and flavour of faux meat, here are 10 places in Singapore to take the plunge and become a convert.

Mezza9

Touted as one of the best places to experience international food fare, Mezza9 at Grand Hyatt Singapore can now be your go-to spot for your vegan burger fix, with its Beyond Burger.

Created by Beyond Meat, the Beyond Burger first made splashes in the United States, Canada and Hong Kong before making its Southeast Asian debut at Grand Hyatt as a humble food truck outside the hotel, and then later becoming a staple at Mezza9.

The burgers are known for their patties (100 per cent plant-based, non-GMO gluten-free and soy-free) that supposedly look and taste just like real meat patties.

Available as part of Mezza9’s two-course ($35++) or three-course ($45++) set lunch and for dinner as an a la carte option ($26++), the patties come with dairy-free brioche bun, dairy-free cheddar, plant-based mayonnaise, pickles, lettuce, red onion and mustard.

You can have the option of choosing from more than 10 sides for lunch, including Caesar Salad and Wood Roasted Beetroot Salad. Flavoursome food and fabulous ambience, what’s not to love?

Grand Hyatt Singapore, Mezzanine Level, 10 Scotts Road, 228211; tel: 6732 1234

Oasis Restaurant

If burgers are not your thing, how about a hotdog bun? Over at the Oasis Restaurant, also at Grand Hyatt Singapore, the same people behind Beyond Burger have rolled out the Beyond Sausage ($18++ on the lunch and dinner a la carte menu).

Made of peas, fava beans, rice, beet, and coconut oil, it is a 100 per cent plant-based non-GMO gluten-free and soy-free sausage that apparently looks, sizzles and tastes just like traditional sausage.

The sausage is grilled for that nice charred flavour and wrapped in a house-made vegan bun, before it is finished with dill pickled Japanese cucumbers, shallots, tarragon mustard, and ketchup. It’s served with a dressed cabbage salad and french fries for an authentic hot dog experience.

Grand Hyatt Singapore, Level 5, Terrace Wing, 10 Scotts Road, 228211; tel: 6732 1234

VeganBurg

VeganBurg, from San Francisco, is the world’s first 100 per cent plant-based burger joint and also the first vegan fast food restaurant in Singapore.

We recommend their crowd favourite Char-grilled Satay burger ($9.90) made with succulent soy patty, spicy satay sauce, fresh lettuce leaves, red onions and cucumber. And the GMO-free patty is so tender, juicy and tasty that you’d almost forget that it isn’t real meat.

For something less spicy but equally delectable, try the Creamy Shrooms burger ($8.90) comprising a soy patty, dairy-free cream sauce and lettuce.

Another notable dish is their Tangy Tartar burger ($8.90) consisting of a soy patty, pickles, tartar sauce and lettuce —think McDonald’s filet-o-fish burger without fish with a gourmet twist.

Diners also have the option between wholemeal buns or a lettuce wrap for their burger, which can be upgraded for $3 to include seaweed fries, broccoli and a drink. It’s great value for money and we can’t recommend it enough.

44 Jalan Eunos, 419502; tel: 6844 6868

Plant Kitchen by Marks & Spencer

After first launching in the United Kingdom, Plant Kitchen by Marks & Spencer (M&S) is now available in Singapore. It’s an all plant-based series of ready meals, snacks and ingredients by M&S in response to consumers demand for healthier, vegan options.

If you’re looking for something to snack on whilst catching up on your favourite Netflix series, try the Cauliflower Popcorn ($11.90) for a guilt-free yet delicious option.

And when you’re feeling #fomo because all your friends are enjoying their yummy Katsu Don (deep fried pork cutlet with rice), go for M&S’ Sweet Potato Katsu Curry ($12.90), which is an appetising offering of sweet potato wedges coated in a crisp Japanese style panko crumb and served on a bed of rice with a rich, lightly spiced katsu curry.

Or try the Green Thai Curry ($13.90) served with edamame, sweet potato, tenderstem broccoli and jasmine rice. Their intent was to emulate the complex flavours of the beloved dish—and frankly, they’ve done an excellent job.

Check out their other wonderful smaller bites (from $6.90) and meals (from $11.90) available at M&S Wheelock Place, VivoCity and Parkway Parade.

Located islandwide. Visit their website for more information.

The Green Dot

The Green Dot is your one-stop vegan restaurant. They got everything from burgers made with Konnyaku (konjac with taro derivatives) patties to Laksa ($7.50) and Soya Nuggets ($5.90).

We recommend trying their Andalusian Tomato Sauce Soy Burger ($10.90) comprising sesame seed buns, Andalusian sauce, soya patty, cucumber, tomatoes and lettuce.

The smokiness from the patty, flavour from the sauce coupled with refreshing tomatoes and lettuce make for a hearty and delicious meal.

Another notable dish is their Black Pepper Soya Burger ($8.90) consisting a soya patty, tomato slices, lettuce and side of chunky fries. Affordable yet fulfilling.

Located islandwide. Visit their website for more information.

Real Food

Real Food cafe is set up by the same people behind the organic grocery store, Real Food Grocer.

They have several vegan options such as the Beet (Millet) Burger ($13.80) comprising a patty handmade with beetroots, carrots, onions, millet and potatoes, and stacked with onions, tomatoes and avocados.

The ingredients in the patty balance each other really well, and it gives a unique burst of flavour with each bite.

Another equally delicious dish is their Lentil (Quinoa) Croquette Burger ($13.80) consisting of a patty handmade with Himalayan lentis, roasted walnuts, quinoa and sautéed mushrooms. It also comes stacked with fresh greens, homemade tomato sauce and vegan mayonnaise.

If you love mushrooms, you’ll love their Portobello Burger ($14.80) comprising a herb battered portobello mushroom bundled with fresh greens and vegan mayonnaise.

Located islandwide. Visit their website for more information.

Soul Alife

Weekdays Dinner Set Special!! Enjoy a great deal with us when you dine in with your friends or family! Only available... Posted by Soul ALife on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Tucked away in Changi Business Park, Soul Alife offers a menu that’s entirely plant-based and free of cholesterol, trans fats, MSG and palm oil.

Their most popular dish is the Teriyaki Burger ($9.90), which consists of a mushroom patty dressed in vegan cheese sauce enveloped in a toasted bun and served with sweet potato fries.

And if that doesn’t tickle your fancy, try their Teriyaki Udon ($8.90) comprising fresh udon, mushroom, edamame, carrots, sesame and teriyaki sauce. Wallet-friendly and fuss free, but definitely hits the spot.

Changi City Point, #02-40, 5 Changi Business Park, Central 1, 486038

NomVnom Bistro

💫 New Burger Promo 💫 Get a taste of the sea 🌊 with our all-new 🐟 Fishless Slaw Burger! 🍔✨ Made with crunchy konjac... Posted by nomVnom on Thursday, October 1, 2020

NomVnom strives to provide innovative and contemporary vegan food to appeal to both vegans and non-vegans alike. And with over 20 different vegan burgers and an array of soups, sides and dessert on their menu, they’re doing a pretty good job thus far.

All of their burger patties are either soy, potato, mixed vegetables or mushroom-based and are also dairy-free. We recommend trying their Beetroot Hummus burger ($8.90) comprising a mushroom patty for a sumptuous and unique dining experience.

For those with spicy tastes buds, try their Meatless Mexican burger ($7.90) consisting a steamed soy patty with yellow mustard sauce. By the way, they deliver islandwide so you can enjoy all that vegan goodness from the comfort of your home.

Clarke Quay Central, #03-105/106/107, 6 Eu Tong Sen St, 059817; tel: 6224 4996 and 18 Tai Seng St, #B1-02, 539775; tel: 6384 9678

Whole Earth

Situated along Peck Seah Street is Whole Earth, the first plant-based restaurant to make it to the Michelin Bib Gourmand list.

They offer their rendition of vegan dishes with a Thai-Peranakan twist that’s refreshing and brimming with flavour.

Their most popular dish is the Nyonya Curry ($21) — a dish slow-cooked for hours comprising shiitake mushrooms and potatoes in a rich poignant sauce that’ll hit the spot for curry lovers.

We also recommend trying their Penang Rendang ($20.90), which is a dish of shiitake mushrooms made to look and feel like chicken pieces. It’s a a delectable full-bodied dish that will impress.

76 Peck Seah Street, 079331; tel: 6221 6583.

This article was first published in The Finder.