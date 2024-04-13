'Gold bars': Jeanette Aw's pineapple financiers make comeback for patisserie's 3rd anniversary

Created in 2019 by local actress and patisserie chef Jeanette Aw, her pineapple financiers were introduced during the opening of Once Upon A Time in 2021.

While pineapple pastries are usually brought out during Chinese New Year, Jeanette has other plans for her "gold bars".

In celebration of her patisserie's upcoming anniversary, Jeanette decided it was only appropriate for them to make an appearance again.

In an Instagram post on Friday (April 12), Once Upon A Time wrote: "We turn three in May and Chef Jeanette has decided to bring it back for our anniversary month."

Order details have not been released.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C5pXhYfvrNk/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

In January this year, Jeanette finally opened her first pop-ups in Japan.

She previously mentioned there were over a hundred other chocolate stores during the period before Valentine's Day in just Tokyo alone, and she felt "a little emotional" when her bakes got sold out at the Amour du Chocolat fair at Nagoya.

A video posted on her Instagram account shows the opening of the event accompanied by the caption: "Such a humbling experience. I'm so grateful."

After attending to her customers' purchases, taking pictures with some and even signing some chocolate boxes, Jeanette could be seen putting a "sold out" sign in Japanese in the chocolate display case.

In her own Instagram Story, Jeanette wrote: "This is the biggest event in Japan so I really didn't know what to expect. I've been working on this for two years and there were challenges along the way. Today is the launch day in Nagoya. Finally.

"'Sold out' means so much to me. It also made me a little emotional."

ALSO READ: 'Come back to do reservist!' Jeanette Aw on why she's acting in The Little Nyonya spinoff

crystal.tan@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.