Gold gowns & dramatic sleeves: The best looks on the Oscars 2021 red carpet

After the PJS and #Oscarsfromhome of 2020, the stars rocked up to the red carpet for 93rd Academy Awards ready to wow.

From full-on gold-toned looks to dramatic silhouettes and serious sparkle, scroll down for some of the best fashion moments of the Oscars.

Margot Robbie

The slinky silhouette of Margot Robbie’s delicate spaghetti-strapped custom Chanel Haute Couture sheath is enlivened with silver-foiled florals. Apart from debuting fresh bangs, she also wore her honey-hued locks in a loose, low ponytail that imparted a fresh, effortless vibe.

Amanda Seyfried

First-time Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried took on Old World glamour with her hair in a bun with finger waves, and a striking red custom Giorgio Armani Prive strapless tulle number.

Viola Davis

The 55-year old Best Actress nominee’s custom Alexander Mcqueen crisp white gown features intricate detailing and a chiffon skirt that showcases slivers of skin tastefully. And for dynamic contrast — a statement faux hawk.

Carey Mulligan

All gilded in gold that could rival an Oscar statuette itself, Carey Mulligan showed up in a dazzling sequinned bandeau top and voluminous skirt combination from Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2021 Couture collection.

The Best Actress nominee for Promising Young Woman finished her look with an elegant updo and jewellery by Cartier.

Zendaya

Zendaya’s no stranger to dramatic red carpet moments, and her get-up for the Academy Awards, while sporting a simple silhouette, got a visually arresting update with a daring mid-riff cut-out, brilliant canary yellow hue and spectacular bling — a necklace from Bulgari’s upcoming high jewellery collection Magnifica.

Reese Witherspoon

Soft drapey gowns are safe options for the red carpet, but Reese Witherspoon gave it a chic update with this two-toned Dior number that sports an asymmetrical neckline and is anchored by a black belt with gold hardware.

Halle Berry

The last we saw Halle Berry with a short hairstyle, she rocked a spunky pixie cut. For the Oscars, she showed off an edgy bob and baby bangs that contrast with her floaty mauve Dolce & Gabbana dress.

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett was red hot in an Alberta Ferretti gown with dramatic puffed sleeves that allude to an oversized bow and train, as well as a thigh-high slit, and sleek straight locks.

Regina King

Regina King delivered a stunning red carpet moment in custom Louis Vuitton by Nicolas Ghesquiere that’s the stuff of modern fairytales, thanks to a slinky silhouette (and a chic bob) and structural shoulders that almost resemble fairy wings.

Alan Kim and Christina Oh

Minari actor Alan Kim, nine, was equal parts adorable and smart in a Thom Browne suit, which he rocked with the designer’s signature shorts, knee-high four-bar socks, and oxford shoes.

He’s seen with the show’s producer, Christina Oh, who paid tribute to her Korean roots with a modern take on the han bok, designed by Meehee Hanbok.

LaKeith Stanfield

The seventies got a revival thanks to LaKeith Stanfield’s custom Saint Laurent jumper (hello, wide collar), which is also inspired by a jumpsuit from the women’s Spring 2021 collection

Steve Yeun

You can’t go wrong with a classic suit and bow tie, and especially not when it’s got a sharp fit, like this custom Gucci three-piece suit that Minari actor Steve Yeun wore.

Colman Domingo

Men in pink? Yes, please. It isn’t often that you see a pink suit on the Oscars red carpet, and especially not in this fuchsia hue, but ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ actor Colman Domingo pulled it off in a custom Versace suit encrusted with a cascade of Swarovski crystals and sequins.

Leslie Odom Jr

Another all-gold moment: Leslie Odom Jr in a metallic double-breasted Brioni suit with a matching shirt. He is pictured with his wife, actress Nicolette Robinson, who donned a black off-the-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit and strappy heels.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.