Gold or platinum? Which metal is best for your wedding rings

#1 YELLOW GOLD
One of the most traditional wedding ring metals, yellow gold is used for its value and versatility. Pure gold is too soft to be used for jewellery, so it’s usually mixed in with other alloys.
#2 WHITE GOLD
The more modern version of gold jewellery, white gold comes plated with rhodium, a shiny, white, heavy metal, which gives it a reflected appearance.
#3 ROSE GOLD
The rosy, pink hue, a mix of yellow gold and a copper alloy, is a softer, less harsh alternative as compared to yellow and white golds when put on your ring finger.
#4 PLATINUM
Considered the most precious of all jewellery metals, platinum is a highly hardy material (this means you won’t have to bring your band to the jewellers to maintain as often) with a sleek white lustre that complements your diamond well.
It is also durable, and hypoallergenic – great for those who’ve got active lifestyles or have sensitive skin. The only drawback: it’ll cost extra to purchase (and to resize). But it’s worth it on the whole, considering you won’t have to worry about maintaining it much.
#5 SILVER
#6 TITANIUM & TUNGSTEN
Couples are now seeking these alternatives nowadays as they are both friendlier on the pocket, and fairly durable.
#7 PALLADIUM
One of the rarest metals in the world, palladium makes a quality piece of jewellery.
This article was first published in Her World Online .