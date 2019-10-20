Gold or platinum? Which metal is best for your wedding rings

#1 YELLOW GOLD

One of the most traditional wedding ring metals, yellow gold is used for its value and versatility. Pure gold is too soft to be used for jewellery, so it’s usually mixed in with other alloys.

The most common forms include 18K and 24K, but you’ll also find 14K, 22K, and 10K.

#2 WHITE GOLD

The more modern version of gold jewellery, white gold comes plated with rhodium, a shiny, white, heavy metal, which gives it a reflected appearance.

But it may wear away over time, and you may have to send it to the jewellers for constant maintenance.

#3 ROSE GOLD

The rosy, pink hue, a mix of yellow gold and a copper alloy, is a softer, less harsh alternative as compared to yellow and white golds when put on your ring finger.

Depending on its mix, the romantic metal can be worn on either warmer or cooler skin tones.

#4 PLATINUM

Considered the most precious of all jewellery metals, platinum is a highly hardy material (this means you won’t have to bring your band to the jewellers to maintain as often) with a sleek white lustre that complements your diamond well.

It is also durable, and hypoallergenic – great for those who’ve got active lifestyles or have sensitive skin. The only drawback: it’ll cost extra to purchase (and to resize). But it’s worth it on the whole, considering you won’t have to worry about maintaining it much.

#5 SILVER

This is a soft metal that’s also prone to scratches and dents. So if you’ve got a job that requires rigorous daily activity, I suggest you opt for something hardier instead.

Although, as silver is a more affordable option, you can afford to experiment with several designs if you’re not keen on the regular plain band. Do note though, that silver will tend to burnish or rust easily if not well taken care of.

#6 TITANIUM & TUNGSTEN

Couples are now seeking these alternatives nowadays as they are both friendlier on the pocket, and fairly durable.

But you’ll really have to think it through, as you won’t be able to resize your titanium and/or tungsten ring (because your fingers won’t remain the same size forever), cool as they may seem.

#7 PALLADIUM

One of the rarest metals in the world, palladium makes a quality piece of jewellery.

Its properties are similar to platinum as well: It is a lightweight material that won’t corrode, rust or scratch easily, is hypoallergenic, and doesn’t require additional plating or protection.

However, while it used to cost less than gold, prices have since surged thanks to an ongoing supply deficit.

This article was first published in Her World Online .