Golden Village reserves halls for vaccinated cinemagoers, offers free drink with purchase of food

Calling all vaccinated cinemagoers, Golden Village (GV) has just the deal for you!

With their Max Perks with Vax campaign, fully vaccinated guests will be able to access reserved cinema halls — called Vaxed Halls — as well as enjoy a free drink when they purchase selected food items.

This promotion is meant to encourage more people to get vaccinated, the cinema chain said in a media release yesterday (July 15).

To book a movie in a Vaxed Hall, simply select halls marked with the corresponding icon when you're making your selection online on via the iGV app. Vaxed Halls are available at all GV outlets except GV Bedok and GV Funan.

As for the free drink, all you have to do is purchase a regular popcorn, nachos, hotdog or cheesy meatballs. This promotion is valid until July 28.

Before enjoying the privileges and accessing the halls, patrons must present proof of vaccination using the TraceTogether App or the Health Hub App. Your second dose should also be at least 14 days prior.

GV is also giving away prizes to five lucky GV Movie Club members who catch a movie in the Vaxed Halls. The five winners will each walk away with a free movie and a stay at Lyf Funan worth $380.

Deal ends: July 28 (free drink with purchase)

