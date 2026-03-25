Golden Village Tiong Bahru to close after 32 years

Golden Village Tiong Bahru has reached its closing credits.

Following the end of its lease agreement, the cinema will have its last day of operations on Sunday (March 29), Golden Village announced in a statement on Wednesday.

Golden Village expressed its heartfelt appreciation to patrons, partners, and the Tiong Bahru community for their continued support throughout the last 32 years.

Over the decades, the cinema has provided audiences with "a wide range of cinematic experiences, from major blockbusters to special event screenings," it said.

The cinema operator also encouraged patrons to visit other nearby locations such as GV Funan, GV Cineleisure and GV Grand — located at Great World.

GV Tiong Bahru first opened in 1994.

It temporarily closed for renovations and reopened in 2016 with five refurbished halls that house 800 seats — 11 of which are wheelchair-friendly.

The cinema is also a Dementia "Go-To Point", according to Tiong Bahru Plaza. It is a safe space manned by trained personnel to support and assist individuals with dementia should they require help.

Moviegoers can visit https://www.gv.com.sg/ for more information.

Address: 302 Tiong Bahru Road, #04-105, Singapore 168732

Opening hours: Mon-Fri, 3pm to 10.30pm; Sat, Sun & Public Holidays, 9am-1am

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com