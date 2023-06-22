Goldenroy Sourdough Pizza opens dine-in concept in Little India, features $8m gold-plated statue

Pizza enthusiasts will now have one more dining spot to check out in the form of Goldenroy Sourdough Pizza.

This food establishment has recently opened a new dine-in concept on Desker Road. Previously, Goldenroy Sourdough Pizza operated on a delivery or self-collect only basis at Sam Leong Road.

If square-shaped sourdough pizza isn't interesting enough for you, check out this $8 million art centrepiece placed at the entrance of the eatery, depicting a ripped man on bended knee carrying stacks of Goldenroy pizza boxes on his back. Perhaps a nod to the Atlas statue?

You certainly don't see that in your typical neighbourhood pizza place.

Goldenroy Sourdough Pizza told AsiaOne that the statue, which is more than two metres high, has a 24k-gold exterior, which is why it is so costly.

The restaurant added: "The statue's list price is $8 million; we didn't buy it. All our artworks on display are collaborations between us and local artists. If it gets sold, we'll get a 20 per cent commission from the sale."

#SGFoodie #StayCool #wheretoeat #comfortfood #halalfoodsg #supportlocal #sghalalfood #sgpizza #pizzasg #singapore #singaporean #sgpizzadelivery #pizzadeliverysg #goldenroysourdoughpizza #sourdoughpizza ♬ original sound - Valent Wang @valentwang My 1st 10/10! @GoldenroySourdoughPizza is my perfect pizza joint! Never have I seen so much passion, they even D.I.Y-ed a QC pizza topping machine from scratch! First of all the decor and ambiance of the restaurant gives off a classy yet causal, comfortable and cozy vibe. Feels like a cooking class and art gallery combination. What’s even more impressive is that on every individual dine-in table, you’ve your own personal toaster to heat up any pizzas that’ve turned cold while chilling there. And their sourdough pizzas are just as crispy after reheating! Each pizza slices is also meticulously prepared in grids of 9. Note! Not the whole pizza but each individual slices to give you 9 different tasting bites per slice! How crazy is that! Check out the video for the full review, personally feel they deserve the Michelin guide award! Make it happen ma’bros at @Michelin 😁 Really quality pizzas built with a lot of passion and love. Go down and experience it for yourself! Really great place for family, friends and dates! ps. Their drinks are also sold via an honestly system, just take and pay yourself like in Japan! So unique! Best Pizza in @Visit Singapore hands down! #FoodFestOnTikTok

On Thursday (June 22), local TikToker Valentwang provided his take on Goldenroy Sourdough Pizza.

Valent was effusive in his compliments, calling Goldenroy Sourdough Pizza the "best pizza joint in Singapore" before giving props to its "stupendous service" too.

As for the new dine-in vibe, he reckoned that it's a perfect balance between classy and comfortable.

"Really quality pizzas built with a lot of passion and love," Valent said.

Goldenroy Sourdough Pizza is a halal-certified establishment with fun flavour combinations not often seen in regular pizza restaurants.

Seafood lovers might want to try the Kryptonite: clam and garlic sourdough, while those who love cheese can opt for Billie Jean smoked camembert sourdough margherita.

Why are the pizzas square?

These pizzas are inspired by the iconic square-shaped sourdough goodies from San Francisco.

Owner Roy fell in love with the taste when he was there.

Goldenroy Sourdough Pizza told AsiaOne that the sourdough starter is more than 100 years old and originated from a local bakery in San Francisco.

Rest assured that this will ensure a pizza that is both robust and sublime in flavour.

Address: 125 Desker Road

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday 12pm to 10pm, last order at 9pm

ALSO READ: Chicken tikka pizza? Inspired by Indian cuisine, MasterChef Singapore winner opens Pasir Ris hawker stall

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.