Gong Cha celebrates Yip Pin Xiu's Paralympics win with 1-for-1 peach green tea

As the nation celebrates swimmer Yip Pin Xiu's 100m backstroke gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, bubble tea chain Gong Cha Singapore has come out to offer a special promotion to sweeten things even further.

Gong Cha is offering a one-for-one promotion on its peach green tea with rainbow jelly drink from Aug 27 to 29 to "share the joy" and celebrate Pin Xiu's win with a "golden treat", it said.

The deal is only valid for large-sized drinks.

Deal ends: Aug 29

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.

editor@asiaone.com