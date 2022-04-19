Gong Cha closing Plaza Singapura outlet, offers 1-for-1 brown sugar fresh milk to thank customers

Bad news for Gong Cha fans: the bubble tea chain will be closing its Plaza Singapura outlet, it announced yesterday (April 18).

To end things on a sweet note, and to thank its loyal customers, the outlet is offering a one-for-one promotion for its brown sugar fresh milk with pearls drink from now till April 22. Do note that the promotion is only valid for the large size ($5.70).

The chain did not mention when its Plaza Singapura outlet will be shuttering for good. But customers will still be able to get their bubble tea fix at its 31 other locations islandwide, according to its website.

Deal ends: April 22

