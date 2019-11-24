Gonorrhea is one of the most common STIs among women. Do you have it?

Read also

"Depending on the nature of the sexual activity and the severity of the infection, they may also experience pain, itchiness or discharge from the anus," says Dr Chia.

She adds that there may be swelling, irritation, or discharge from an eye or both eyes too.

But that's not to say that it's easy to tell when one has gonorrhea. It's not.

"Gonorrhea can show no symptoms. In fact, it's a silent infection in most of the population," she points out.

CAN GONORRHEA BE TREATED?

The good news is, gonorrhea can be flushed out of your system. As with most bacterial infections, it can be treated with antibiotics.

"The first choice of antibiotics would be a wide spectrum one like Ceftriaxone," says Dr Chia. "However, the infection has been proving to be more and more resistant to antibiotics."

She adds that gonorrhea may also be challenging to treat because most people who have this STI tend to have other sexually transmitted illnesses such as chlamydia.

"It's important that treatment is extended to all sexual partners. Once treatment is completed, routine testing should be carried out due to the increasing resistant nature of the gonorrhea bacteria."