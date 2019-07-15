Good deals must share July 15 - 21: $1 durian, free bubble milk tea, Ikea salmon croissant and other deals

We scour the island for the best deals to help you stretch your dollar, and keep you in the loop on the hottest shopping trends.

$1 DURIAN AT BOON LAY SHOPPING CENTRE

As we draw closer to the end of the durian season, here's your chance to eat the King of Fruits to your heart's content at Boon Lay Shopping Centre.

The durians are a steal at $1 each.

If you want something more premium, Mao Shang Wang goes for $15 per durian.

But one thing to note, the $1 durians will not be opened for checking, so the durians may not be of the highest quality.

Address: 221 Boon Lay Pl, #01-156, Singapore 640221

FREE SALMON CROISSANTS AT IKEA ON JULY 18

This July 18, round up your family, colleagues and friends for breakfast at Ikea as the Swedish furniture giant is giving out free salmon croissants. That's if you're unafraid of braving the crowd!

PHOTO: Ikea

Head down early because the promotion is limited to the first 600 portions at Ikea Alexander and 1,000 at Ikea Tampines.

The free salmon croissants are limited to two free redemptions per their Ikea Family card.

IKEA CHICKEN WINGS AT $1 PER PIECE ON JULY 19

If you happen to live or work near to Ikea, you may want to plan your meals around the upcoming food deals.

Get your fill on Ikea's chicken wings on July 19 for only $1 per piece. It is limited to 12 pieces per purchase.

PHOTO: Ikea

Address: (Ikea Tampines) 60 Tampines North Dr 2, Singapore 528764; (Ikea Alexandra) 317 Alexandra Rd, Singapore 159965

1-FOR-1 PARFAIT AT HAAGEN-DAZS FROM NOW TILL JULY 19

Haagen-Dazs is offering 1-for-1 parfait, happening from now till July 19.

Bring along a friend and dig into an icy cold treat with flavours, such as salted Caramel, cookies and cream, vanilla, strawberry and more.

Crunch your way to an extraordinary week ahead with Haagen Dazs Parfait Promo. Until 19’ July, enjoy a 1-for-1 Parfait... Posted by Häagen-Dazs on Sunday, 14 July 2019

The parfait is only for takeaways and there are additional charges for toppings. It cannot be used with other promotions and VIP privileges.

FREE MILK TEA AT BOBER TEA FROM NOW TILL SEPT 10

From now till Sept 10, redeem a free drink from Bober Tea's milk tea series at Bishan and the newly opened Bukit Panjang branch.

But here's the catch:

Get Any FREE Milk Tea Series Bober Drink from us when you post a selfie with Bober Tea! Hooray! Follow us on Instagram,... Posted by Bober Tea on Tuesday, 9 July 2019

The free bubble milk tea is limited to one cup per customer, for the first 50 customers per day at each outlet.

It is redeemable at all times except peak hours at 12pm-1.30pm, 6pm -7.30pm.

Address: (Bishan MRT) 200 Bishan Rd, #01-01, Singapore 579827; (Bukit Panjang Plaza) 1 Jelebu Rd, Bukit #01-23, Singapore 677743

FREE SMALL HOT KOPI / TEH TOAST BOX VOUCHER FROM NOW TILL SEP 30)

In celebration of SAF day, all Safra members can redeem a Toast Box small hot kopi or teh voucher, limited to 10,000 redemptions at all Safra Clubs only.

Safra Clubs to redeem the vouchers at:

Safra Jurong: 333 Boon Lay Way Singapore 649848

Safra Toa Payoh: 293 Toa Payoh Lorong 6 Singapore 319387

Safra Tampines:1/A Tampines Street 92 Singapore 528882

Safra Mount Faber: 2 Telok Blangah Way Singapore 098803

Safra Yishun: 60 Yishun Avenue 4 Singapore 769027

Safra Punggol: 9 Sentul Crescent, Singapore 828654

Head over to Safra's website for more terms and conditions.

