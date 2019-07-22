Good deals must share July 22-28: Free bubble tea, $17 lobster and abalone, $0.99 pizza and other deals

We scour the island for the best deals to help you stretch your dollar, and keep you in the loop on the hottest shopping trends.

FREE BUBBLE TEA AT WINNIE'S FROM NOW TILL JULY 31

Winnie's is giving out free lychee rose nectar to celebrate the opening of its new outlet at Republic Plaza.

Simply follow Winnie's on Instagram, flash the promotional image as seen below to redeem a cup from 4pm to 8pm.

Our new outlet at Republic Plaza is open! 🎉🎉 Come by next week to 31 July, between 4 - 8pm, for a free Lychee Rose Nectar on us! See you there~ Posted by Winnie’s Singapore on Saturday, 20 July 2019

Redemption is available one cup per day for one Instagram account.

Address: 9 Raffles Place, Republic Plaza, B1-17, Singapore 048619

LOBSTER SALAD + ABALONE FOR $17 AT PEACH GARDEN FROM NOW TILL SEP 15

Peach Garden is celebrating its 17th anniversary with two value-for-money dining promotions from now till Sep 15.

The lobster sets come in two variations, and it priced at a steal of $17++ instead of its usual $88++.

Opt for either the pan-fried foie gras in Cantonese style (Set A) or chilled abalone with plum sauce (Set B). Both sound pretty appetising.

PHOTO: Peach Garden

If lobster salad isn't your thing, the whole roasted crispy chicken in Peking duck style is going for only $1.70++, usual price $68++.

No minimum spending is required for both promotions. Head over to Peach Garden's website for more information.

99 CENTS PIZZA AT PIZZA HUT FROM NOW TILL JULY 31

To commemorate Singapore's bicentennial year, Pizza Hut is selling a whole regular pizza for just $0.99.

Yup, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you.

Choose from its wide range of classic and favourite flavours, and simply apply the '99cents' code to your order to enjoy the promotion.

We can’t take you back 200 years, but this special deal can! 🎉 To celebrate Singapore’s bicentennial year, we’ll like to treat you to $0.99* pizza! *T&Cs apply. Posted by Pizza Hut on Tuesday, 16 July 2019

The deal is only available from July 22-26, and July 29-31. It is valid for delivery orders with a minimum of $15 spent, and a standard delivery fee of $4 applies.

It can't be used with other promotion codes or discounts, and it is limited to one redemption per transaction.

FREE SMALL TUB OF SOFT SERVE WITH FRIES AT SHAKE SHAKE IN A TUB ON JULY 27

If you've always dip fries in ice cream, you're in for a treat at Shake Shake In A Tub.

The new food joint is opening its first outlet at Northpoint City on July 27, and will be giving away its signature small tubs of soft serve with fries from 11am to 5pm.

PHOTO: Shake Shake In A Tub

The first 700 customers will also walk away with a membership card with $2 stored value.

Look forward to shaking your fries with other seasonings, including mala, salted caramel, kimchi and more.

Address: 930 Yishun Ave 2, Northpoint City, #B2-139, Singapore 769098

$3.50 GONGCHA BANDUNG MILK TEA FROM NOW TILL AUG 9

In celebration of National Day, GongCha has brought back its bandung milk tea for $3.50 a cup.

Instead of white pearls, this year, the bubble tea chain upped its game by adding strawberry pearls for more flavour.

And according to Instagram user juz_mel, it tastes "berry nice".

The drink is available only for a limited time from now till Aug 9.

IKEA $0.90 WESTERN BREAKFAST ON JULY 24

Come for furniture shopping, stay for the food deals. Ikea is offering irresistible food promotion for the month of July.

Start your day right on July 24 with Ikea's $0.90 western breakfast.

PHOTO: Ikea

Breakfast is from 9am - 1030am, so if you can't clear your calendar why not take your morning meetings to Ikea instead.

The promotion is limited to the first 300 portions at Ikea Alexander and 500 portions at Ikea Tampines.

IKEA 12-PIECE MEATBALLS FOR $2.90 ON JULY 25

If you went to Ikea without having a plate of meatballs, did you really go to Ikea at all?

Going for only $2.90, the 12-piece meatballs during lunchtime is a steal!

PHOTO: Ikea

Address: (Ikea Tampines) 60 Tampines North Dr 2, Singapore 528764; (Ikea Alexandra) 317 Alexandra Rd, Singapore 159965

2-TO-GO CATHAY PACIFIC PROMO FARES

Cathay Pacific is having its great summer sales with two-to-go fares from $288 all-in per person to Hong Kong and Bangkok.

PHOTO: Cathay Pacific

Bookings have to be made before July 24 and these are the travel periods:

Hong Kong: Sep 1 - Sep 5, 2019; Sep 14 - Nov 14, 2019; Jan 2 - Jan 15, 2020; Feb 3 - Mar 12, 2020; Mar 23 - Mar 30, 2020

Bangkok: Jul 18 - Aug 7, 2019; Aug 13 - Sep 5, 2019; Sep 14 - Nov 14, 2019; Jan 2 - Jan 15, 2020; Feb 3 - Mar 12, 2020; Mar 23 - Mar 31, 2020

Time to book a flight out for a time of eating, shopping and relaxation! Head over to Cathay Pacific's website for more details.

