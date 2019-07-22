Good deals must share July 22-28: Free bubble tea, $17 lobster and abalone, $0.99 pizza and other deals

PHOTO: Facebook/ Winnie's Singapore
Melissa Goh
Melissa Goh
AsiaOne

We scour the island for the best deals to help you stretch your dollar, and keep you in the loop on the hottest shopping trends.

'Cos good things must share.

FREE BUBBLE TEA AT WINNIE'S FROM NOW TILL JULY 31

Winnie's is giving out free lychee rose nectar to celebrate the opening of its new outlet at Republic Plaza.

Simply follow Winnie's on Instagram, flash the promotional image as seen below to redeem a cup from 4pm to 8pm.

Our new outlet at Republic Plaza is open! 🎉🎉 Come by next week to 31 July, between 4 - 8pm, for a free Lychee Rose Nectar on us! See you there~

Posted by Winnie’s Singapore on Saturday, 20 July 2019

Redemption is available one cup per day for one Instagram account.

Address: 9 Raffles Place, Republic Plaza, B1-17, Singapore 048619

LOBSTER SALAD + ABALONE FOR $17 AT PEACH GARDEN FROM NOW TILL SEP 15

Peach Garden is celebrating its 17th anniversary with two value-for-money dining promotions from now till Sep 15.

The lobster sets come in two variations, and it priced at a steal of $17++ instead of its usual $88++.

Opt for either the pan-fried foie gras in Cantonese style (Set A) or chilled abalone with plum sauce (Set B). Both sound pretty appetising.

PHOTO: Peach Garden

If lobster salad isn't your thing, the whole roasted crispy chicken in Peking duck style is going for only $1.70++, usual price $68++.

No minimum spending is required for both promotions. Head over to Peach Garden's website for more information.

99 CENTS PIZZA AT PIZZA HUT FROM NOW TILL JULY 31

To commemorate Singapore's bicentennial year, Pizza Hut is selling a whole regular pizza for just $0.99.

Yup, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you.

Choose from its wide range of classic and favourite flavours, and simply apply the '99cents' code to your order to enjoy the promotion.

We can’t take you back 200 years, but this special deal can! 🎉 To celebrate Singapore’s bicentennial year, we’ll like to treat you to $0.99* pizza! *T&Cs apply.

Posted by Pizza Hut on Tuesday, 16 July 2019

The deal is only available from July 22-26, and July 29-31. It is valid for delivery orders with a minimum of $15 spent, and a standard delivery fee of $4 applies.

It can't be used with other promotion codes or discounts, and it is limited to one redemption per transaction.

FREE SMALL TUB OF SOFT SERVE WITH FRIES AT SHAKE SHAKE IN A TUB ON JULY 27

If you've always dip fries in ice cream, you're in for a treat at Shake Shake In A Tub.

The new food joint is opening its first outlet at Northpoint City on July 27, and will be giving away its signature small tubs of soft serve with fries from 11am to 5pm.

PHOTO: Shake Shake In A Tub

The first 700 customers will also walk away with a membership card with $2 stored value.

Look forward to shaking your fries with other seasonings, including mala, salted caramel, kimchi and more.

Address: 930 Yishun Ave 2, Northpoint City, #B2-139, Singapore 769098

$3.50 GONGCHA BANDUNG MILK TEA FROM NOW TILL AUG 9

In celebration of National Day, GongCha has brought back its bandung milk tea for $3.50 a cup.

Instead of white pearls, this year, the bubble tea chain upped its game by adding strawberry pearls for more flavour.

And according to Instagram user juz_mel, it tastes "berry nice".

The drink is available only for a limited time from now till Aug 9. 

IKEA $0.90 WESTERN BREAKFAST ON JULY 24

Come for furniture shopping, stay for the food deals. Ikea is offering irresistible food promotion for the month of July.

Start your day right on July 24 with Ikea's $0.90 western breakfast.

PHOTO: Ikea

Breakfast is from 9am - 1030am, so if you can't clear your calendar why not take your morning meetings to Ikea instead.  

The promotion is limited to the first 300 portions at Ikea Alexander and 500 portions at Ikea Tampines. 

IKEA 12-PIECE MEATBALLS FOR $2.90 ON JULY 25 

If you went to Ikea without having a plate of meatballs, did you really go to Ikea at all?

Going for only $2.90, the 12-piece meatballs during lunchtime is a steal!

PHOTO: Ikea

Address: (Ikea Tampines) 60 Tampines North Dr 2, Singapore 528764; (Ikea Alexandra) 317 Alexandra Rd, Singapore 159965

2-TO-GO CATHAY PACIFIC PROMO FARES 

Cathay Pacific is having its great summer sales with two-to-go fares from $288 all-in per person to Hong Kong and Bangkok.

PHOTO: Cathay Pacific

Bookings have to be made before July 24 and these are the travel periods: 

  • Hong Kong: Sep 1 - Sep 5, 2019; Sep 14 - Nov 14, 2019; Jan 2 - Jan 15, 2020; Feb 3 - Mar 12, 2020; Mar 23 - Mar 30, 2020
  • Bangkok: Jul 18 - Aug 7, 2019; Aug 13 - Sep 5, 2019; Sep 14 - Nov 14, 2019; Jan 2 - Jan 15, 2020; Feb 3 - Mar 12, 2020; Mar 23 - Mar 31, 2020

Time to book a flight out for a time of eating, shopping and relaxation! Head over to Cathay Pacific's website for more details.

Check back for more good deals! Have a deal to recommend? Be sure to let us know!

melissagoh@asiaone.com

More about

Lifestyle Deals and promotions
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki not splitting assets in divorce settlement
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki not splitting assets in divorce settlement
Ghostbusting in Singapore: Meet the father-son duo banishing demons for a price
Ghostbusting in Singapore: Meet the father-son duo banishing demons for a price
First Chinese superhero film by Marvel sparks controversy over Tony Leung&#039;s role
First Chinese superhero film by Marvel sparks controversy over Tony Leung's role
Good deals must share July 22-28: Free bubble tea, $17 lobster and abalone, $0.99 pizza and other deals
Free bubble tea, $17 lobster and abalone and other deals
Grab investigating incident of man confronting delivery guy for allegedly speeding on PMD
Grab investigating incident of man confronting delivery guy for allegedly speeding on PMD
White-clad mob brutally attacks Hong Kong protesters at MTR station, injuring 36
White-clad mob brutally attacks Hong Kong protesters at MTR station, injuring 36
Russian ex-beauty queen posts photos of son, but does not address divorce with Sultan of Kelantan
Russian ex-beauty queen posts photos of son, but does not address divorce with Sultan of Kelantan
Genius or reckless? Chinese boy, 13, attempts to pilot 2 planes by himself
Genius or reckless? Chinese boy, 13, attempts to pilot 2 planes by himself
8-year-old boy in China found with broken needle lodged in his neck for 6 years
8-year-old boy in China found with broken needle lodged in his neck for 6 years
Hong Kong actor Simon Yam &#039;stable&#039; after surgery to treat stab wounds
Simon Yam 'stable' after surgery to treat stab wounds
Jurong West resident takes down potted plants from ledge
Jurong West resident takes down potted plants from ledge
Donnie Yen, who is set to shine again in Ip Man 4, once had only $18 to his name
Donnie Yen, who is set to shine again in Ip Man 4, once had only $18 to his name

LIFESTYLE

Here&#039;s how much you need for a wedding in Singapore - plus lower-cost alternatives
Here's how much you need for a wedding in Singapore - plus lower-cost alternatives
House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
Tinder couple with 10-year age gap fight daily to keep their love alive
Tinder couple with 10-year age gap fight daily to keep their love alive
5 &#039;clubs&#039; offering more than just alcohol to chillax with your non-drinking friends
5 unique 'clubs' in Singapore that offer more than just alcohol

Home Works

8 penthouses that show what life at the top is like in Singapore
8 penthouses that show what life at the top is like in Singapore
House Tour: $30,000 reno cost for this 2-storey terrace revamp
House Tour: $30,000 reno cost for this 2-storey terrace revamp
House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
How reliable are smart locks?
How reliable are smart locks?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Most ambitious crossover? Gfriend takes on &#039;Infinity War&#039; at Singapore concert
Most ambitious crossover? Gfriend takes on 'Infinity War' at Singapore concert
Pontian Wanton Noodles investigating employee who allegedly kept dumplings that fell on the floor
Pontian Wanton Noodles investigating employee who allegedly kept dumplings that fell on the floor
Original &#039;Captain Marvel&#039; Bryan Robson: My grandson can&#039;t understand why people call me that
Original 'Captain Marvel' Bryan Robson: My grandson can't understand why people call me that
Vincent Ng loves his junk food as much as we do, not that you can tell from his abs
Vincent Ng loves his junk food as much as we do, not that you can tell from his abs

SERVICES