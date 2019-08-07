Good deals must share July 8-17: 90 cents LiHO milk tea, $10 Guardian Discount and other deals

We scour the island for the best deals to help you stretch your dollar, and keep you in the loop on the hottest shopping trends.

'Cos good things must share.

90 CENTS LIHO MILK TEA

Singaporeans can't seem to get enough of bubble milk tea, but it's oh-so-expensive to drink it every day.

To make your milk tea drinking habit a little easier on the wallet and to celebrate LiHO's recent outlet openings, the bubble tea chain is offering its 90 cents milk tea at its five new outlets.

The 90 cents milk tea is available from Monday to Fridays, from 1pm to 6pm.

All you have to do is flash this Instagram post to the staff to enjoy the promotion.

Add 50 cents to the milk tea packet and you'll get yourself a serving of bubble milk tea for only $1.40.

The new outlets are:

Century Square

Clementi Cental

Kinex

Aperia Mall

Parkway Centre

STARBUCKS 1-FOR-1 PROMO ON NEW DRINKS FROM JULY 8 - 12

Not so much of a bubble tea person? Then this Starbucks one-for-one promotion for its new drinks might tickle your fancy.

Starbucks Rewards members, this one's for you. From 8-12 Jul, treat yourself to a Venti-sized Watermelon & Lychee Aloe... Posted by Starbucks Singapore on Saturday, 6 July 2019

From July 8 - 12, Starbucks Rewards members can purchase a Venti-sized Watermelon & Lychee Aloe Frappuccino or a Dark Caramel Coffee Sphere Frappuccino and enjoy another one for free.

To redeem the free drink, simply pay with your Starbucks Card. It is valid on the same drink redemption only.

2 MALA BURGERS FOR $5.40 AT BURGER KING

Jio a fellow spice-lover and trade up from the usual mala xiang guo to Burger King's Mala Burgers for just $5.40 for two burgers.

Have a friend who loves Mala too? Get two Mala Stackers for the price of one at only $5.40. Available in-store or through BK app’s Self-Pickup. Posted by Burger King Singapore on Wednesday, 3 July 2019

The offer is only for a limited time, and is available in-store or through Burger King app’s Self-Pickup option.

Order both Mala Beef Stacker and Mala Chick'n Stacker and split the burger in half with your dining partner so you get to try both variations.

1-FOR-1 BREAKFAST AT MARCHE

Start your day right with a breakfast of champions at Marché Mövenpick, Raffles City and JEM.

[1-FOR-1 BREAKFAST] Start your morning right with our 1-FOR-1 Breakfast Deal! Get to choose from our wide range of... Posted by Marché Mövenpick Singapore on Monday, 1 July 2019

From now till Aug 31, the one-for-one breakfast deal is applicable for all ala carte breakfast item, from Continental Breakfast, egg benedict to homemade French toast. The Item with the lower value will be redeemed for free.

Outlets and timings:

Marché Mövenpick Jem - Monday - Friday: 9am - 11am (excluding PH)

Marché Mövenpick Raffles City - Monday - Fri : 9am - 11am, Sat & Sun : 9am - 12pm (included PH)

1-FOR-1 WILD WILD WET DAY PASSES NOW TILL AUG 31

In celebration of SAF Day and the upcoming National Day, SAFRA members and national servicemen will get to enjoy one-for-one Wild Wild Wet day passes.

With effect from 1 July 2019, #WildWildWet’s operating hours will be revised as follows: Peak - 10am to 6pm | Off Peak - 12pm to 6pm | After Dark - Fri & Sat 6pm to 8pm More info: http://bit.ly/WWWNewHours Posted by Downtown East on Thursday, 27 June 2019

If you're not sure what to do over the long National Day holiday, head to the newly revamped water theme park and try out the new water rides for a fun-filled day.

Present your SAFRA card or 11B at the Wild Wild Wet ticketing counter to enjoy the deal from now till Aug 31.

Head over to the website for more information about its terms and condition. Do take note of Wild Wild Wet's updated opening timings in the Facebook post above.

$10 DISCOUNT AT ALL GUARDIAN STORES

Now is the time to stock up on your drugstore loot with 100 per cent cashback of up to $10 on the ShopBack GO app when you shop at Guardian from July 15 to 21.

PHOTO: Shopback GO screengrab

If you are not using the ShopBack Go app yet, download the app, link your credit or debit card and pay using the same card.

The cashback will be credited to the ShopBack Go app, which can be transferred to your bank account.

There is no minimum spend but the discount is only applicable on the first purchase, so make sure you make a list and buy everything all at once.

FREE $100 TOP-UP FOR PASSION SILVER CARD

Good news for those in the Merdeka generation born between 1950 and 1959, the government is giving out free $100 top-up on their PAssion Silver Concession Card.

The $100 can be redeemed from now till Dec 31, 2020, at various ticket offices islandwide, TransitLink Kiosks, Add Value Machine (AVM) at MRT stations, bus interchanges and Merdeka Generation roadshows.

If you're redeeming at the AVM, simply click on 'Merdeka' on the screen and wait for the amount to be loaded into the card.

Check back for more good deals! Have a deal to recommend? Be sure to let us know!

melissagoh@asiaone.com