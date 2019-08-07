Good deals must share July 8-17: 90 cents LiHO milk tea, $10 Guardian Discount and other deals

We scour the island for the best deals to help you stretch your dollar, and keep you in the loop on the hottest shopping trends.
'Cos good things must share.
90 CENTS LIHO MILK TEA
Singaporeans can't seem to get enough of bubble milk tea, but it's oh-so-expensive to drink it every day.
To make your milk tea drinking habit a little easier on the wallet and to celebrate LiHO's recent outlet openings, the bubble tea chain is offering its 90 cents milk tea at its five new outlets.
To celebrate our recent outlet openings, we will be offering our $0.90 Milk Tea from 1pm to 6pm on weekdays only at the following new outlets: 1. Century Square 2. Clementi Central 3. Kinex 4. Aperia Mall 5. Parkway Centre Simply flash this post to enjoy! • That’s not all! Snap a photo and tag us at the outlet you got it from and stand a chance to win bbtea vouchers! *T&Cs applies - Cannot be used with other privileges - Maximum 3 per transaction - additional toppings are chargeable • #LiHO #里喝 #Kinex #CenturySquare #AperiaMall #ParkwayCentre #Clementi 🌟🌟🌟
The 90 cents milk tea is available from Monday to Fridays, from 1pm to 6pm.
All you have to do is flash this Instagram post to the staff to enjoy the promotion.
Add 50 cents to the milk tea packet and you'll get yourself a serving of bubble milk tea for only $1.40.
The new outlets are:
- Century Square
- Clementi Cental
- Kinex
- Aperia Mall
- Parkway Centre
STARBUCKS 1-FOR-1 PROMO ON NEW DRINKS FROM JULY 8 - 12
Not so much of a bubble tea person? Then this Starbucks one-for-one promotion for its new drinks might tickle your fancy.
From July 8 - 12, Starbucks Rewards members can purchase a Venti-sized Watermelon & Lychee Aloe Frappuccino or a Dark Caramel Coffee Sphere Frappuccino and enjoy another one for free.
To redeem the free drink, simply pay with your Starbucks Card. It is valid on the same drink redemption only.
2 MALA BURGERS FOR $5.40 AT BURGER KING
Jio a fellow spice-lover and trade up from the usual mala xiang guo to Burger King's Mala Burgers for just $5.40 for two burgers.
The offer is only for a limited time, and is available in-store or through Burger King app’s Self-Pickup option.
Order both Mala Beef Stacker and Mala Chick'n Stacker and split the burger in half with your dining partner so you get to try both variations.
1-FOR-1 BREAKFAST AT MARCHE
Start your day right with a breakfast of champions at Marché Mövenpick, Raffles City and JEM.
From now till Aug 31, the one-for-one breakfast deal is applicable for all ala carte breakfast item, from Continental Breakfast, egg benedict to homemade French toast. The Item with the lower value will be redeemed for free.
Outlets and timings:
- Marché Mövenpick Jem - Monday - Friday: 9am - 11am (excluding PH)
- Marché Mövenpick Raffles City - Monday - Fri : 9am - 11am, Sat & Sun : 9am - 12pm (included PH)
1-FOR-1 WILD WILD WET DAY PASSES NOW TILL AUG 31
In celebration of SAF Day and the upcoming National Day, SAFRA members and national servicemen will get to enjoy one-for-one Wild Wild Wet day passes.
If you're not sure what to do over the long National Day holiday, head to the newly revamped water theme park and try out the new water rides for a fun-filled day.
Present your SAFRA card or 11B at the Wild Wild Wet ticketing counter to enjoy the deal from now till Aug 31.
Head over to the website for more information about its terms and condition. Do take note of Wild Wild Wet's updated opening timings in the Facebook post above.
$10 DISCOUNT AT ALL GUARDIAN STORES
Now is the time to stock up on your drugstore loot with 100 per cent cashback of up to $10 on the ShopBack GO app when you shop at Guardian from July 15 to 21.
If you are not using the ShopBack Go app yet, download the app, link your credit or debit card and pay using the same card.
The cashback will be credited to the ShopBack Go app, which can be transferred to your bank account.
There is no minimum spend but the discount is only applicable on the first purchase, so make sure you make a list and buy everything all at once.
FREE $100 TOP-UP FOR PASSION SILVER CARD
Good news for those in the Merdeka generation born between 1950 and 1959, the government is giving out free $100 top-up on their PAssion Silver Concession Card.
The $100 can be redeemed from now till Dec 31, 2020, at various ticket offices islandwide, TransitLink Kiosks, Add Value Machine (AVM) at MRT stations, bus interchanges and Merdeka Generation roadshows.
If you're redeeming at the AVM, simply click on 'Merdeka' on the screen and wait for the amount to be loaded into the card.
Check back for more good deals! Have a deal to recommend? Be sure to let us know!