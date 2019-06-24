Good deals must share June 24-30: 50% off Foodpanda delivery and other 1-for-1 deals

We scour the island for the best deals to help you stretch your dollar, and keep you in the loop on the hottest shopping trends.
'Cos good things must share.
50% OFF FOODPANDA DELIVERY
Now that a multitude of food delivery services and discount platforms has spoiled us all, it's no surprise we're always on the hunt for promo codes to snag a cheaper deal.
Well, look no further this week as Foodpanda is offering 50 per cent off your orders up till end of June 2019 with the promo code HALFOFF.
We've checked it out and are happy to report that the code works. But better to hurry, as it is limited to the first 15,000 redemptions, and valid for up to three redemptions per user.
1-FOR-1 OFFERS GALORE
There's plenty of one-for-one offers this week. If you're having a late lunch or tea, here are some options to consider.
FISH & CO
From 2pm to 5pm, Monday to Sunday, enjoy one-for-one mains when you dine at any Fish & Co. outlet.
There are 13 outlets islandwide but be quick -- this offer is only available till June 30.
See all their outlets here.
VEGANBURG
Similarly, enjoy a free burger with every meal purchase from Monday to Friday, 3pm to 5pm.
Where: 44 Jalan Eunos, Singapore 419502
YOOGANE
The Great Singapore Sale is not just limited to shopping.
Get a one-for-one deal when you order a Chicken Galbi or Chicken Bulgogi from Korean chain Yoogane from now till July 21.
Available at their four outlets at 313@Somerset, Bugis Junction, NEX and Westgate.
FART TARTZ
Buy one main course and get another one free at fArt tArtz (only at JCube), available daily from 12pm to 9pm. Best thing is, this deal extends all the way till the end of the year (Dec 31, 2019).
Where: fArt tArtz @ JCube, 2 Jurong East Central 1, Singapore 609731, #02-53
SHROVE TUESDAY
It may just be the start of the week, but if you're all ready for the weekend, then this deal is for you.
Simply flash this photo and purchase a breakfast set at this cosy Toa Payoh cafe to get another set free.
Where: 94 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh #01-32, Singapore 310094