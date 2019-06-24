Good deals must share June 24-30: 50% off Foodpanda delivery and other 1-for-1 deals

PHOTO: Foodpanda Singapore
Candice Cai
Candice Cai
AsiaOne

We scour the island for the best deals to help you stretch your dollar, and keep you in the loop on the hottest shopping trends.

'Cos good things must share.

50% OFF FOODPANDA DELIVERY

Now that a multitude of food delivery services and discount platforms has spoiled us all, it's no surprise we're always on the hunt for promo codes to snag a cheaper deal.

Well, look no further this week as Foodpanda is offering 50 per cent off your orders up till end of June 2019 with the promo code HALFOFF.

We've checked it out and are happy to report that the code works. But better to hurry, as it is limited to the first 15,000 redemptions, and valid for up to three redemptions per user.

1-FOR-1 OFFERS GALORE

There's plenty of one-for-one offers this week. If you're having a late lunch or tea, here are some options to consider.

FISH & CO

From 2pm to 5pm, Monday to Sunday, enjoy one-for-one mains when you dine at any Fish & Co. outlet.

Another happy deal from us - ‪from 2-5pm‬, enjoy 1-for-1 Mains on us 😄🎉 . . ‪Till 30 June, 2-5pm, including weekends....

Posted by Fish & Co. Singapore on Thursday, 20 June 2019

There are 13 outlets islandwide but be quick -- this offer is only available till June 30. 

See all their outlets here.

VEGANBURG

🍔 + 🍔 1 for 1 promotion going strong 💪 One last week left! Hurry down and grab our burgs before it ends! Q >> Should we end 1 for 1 with a bang and have it this weekend? #promotion #1-for-1

Posted by VeganBurg on Monday, 24 June 2019

Similarly, enjoy a free burger with every meal purchase from Monday to Friday, 3pm to 5pm.

Where: 44 Jalan Eunos, Singapore 419502

YOOGANE

The Great Singapore Sale is not just limited to shopping.

Get a one-for-one deal when you order a Chicken Galbi or Chicken Bulgogi from Korean chain Yoogane from now till July 21.

The Great Singapore Sale is great indeed! 1-for-1 Chicken Galbi/ Bulgogi returns, DAILY* from today till 28 July...

Posted by Yoogane Singapore on Friday, 21 June 2019

Available at their four outlets at 313@Somerset, Bugis Junction, NEX and Westgate.

FART TARTZ

Posted by Fart Tartz at JCube on Sunday, 10 March 2019

Buy one main course and get another one free at fArt tArtz (only at JCube), available daily from 12pm to 9pm. Best thing is, this deal extends all the way till the end of the year (Dec 31, 2019).

Where: fArt tArtz @ JCube, 2 Jurong East Central 1, Singapore 609731, #02-53

SHROVE TUESDAY

It may just be the start of the week, but if you're all ready for the weekend, then this deal is for you.

Simply flash this photo and purchase a breakfast set at this cosy Toa Payoh cafe to get another set free.

PHOTO: Telegram/Kiasufoodies

Where: 94 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh #01-32, Singapore 310094

candicecai@asiaone.com

More about

cheap & good Deals and promotions
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Singaporean&#039;s &#039;hikikomori&#039; behaviour after retrenchment ends in divorce
Singaporean's 'hikikomori' behaviour after retrenchment ends in divorce
Punggol &quot;neighbour from hell&quot; harasses neighbours, drives 6 families to move out in 2 years
Punggol "neighbour from hell" harasses neighbours, drives 6 families to move out in 2 years
3-year-old boy in China gets mauled by Alaskan malamute in elevator
3-year-old boy in China gets mauled by Alaskan malamute in elevator
Malaysian women find hidden camera in holiday apartment while vacationing in Portugal
Malaysian women find hidden camera in holiday apartment while vacationing in Portugal
Coco Lee reveals 25 years of dancing was against doctor&#039;s advice
Coco Lee reveals 25 years of dancing was against doctor's advice
Bicentennial events that will make you feel more Singaporean before National Day
Bicentennial events that will make you feel more Singaporean before National Day
One-year-old Taiwanese girl hospitalised with brain damage; nanny claims ignorance
One-year-old Taiwanese girl hospitalised with brain damage; nanny claims ignorance
Woman arrested for using counterfeit $50 notes
Woman arrested for using counterfeit $50 notes
Air Canada passenger falls asleep on plane, wakes up alone
Air Canada passenger falls asleep on plane, wakes up alone
Malaysian shopping channel host breaks plate after claiming it is shatterproof
Malaysian shopping channel host breaks plate after claiming it is shatterproof
Singapore-born &#039;Rainbow Lady&#039; finds fame through wacky fashion sense that helped her overcome depression
Singapore-born 'Rainbow Lady' finds fame through wacky fashion sense that helped her overcome depression
Christy Chung cries in the rain after quarrel with husband
Christy Chung cries in the rain after quarrel with husband

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share June 24-30: 50% off Foodpanda delivery and other 1-for-1 deals
50% off Foodpanda delivery and other 1-for-1 deals this week
Yacht rental in Singapore: How much does it cost to have a yacht party?
Yacht rental in Singapore: How much does it cost to have a yacht party?
5 Singaporean practices that are a complete waste of money
5 Singaporean practices that are a complete waste of money
5 travel hacking tips to get the most out of flying Scoot (or other budget airlines)
5 travel hacking tips to get the most out of flying Scoot (or other budget airlines)

Home Works

Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
8 tips for tile shopping
8 tips for tile shopping
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Kit Chan has a new best friend - Hong Kong actress Sheren Tang
Kit Chan has a new best friend - Hong Kong actress Sheren Tang
Julie Tan finds fengshui master&#039;s prediction on marrying late &#039;comforting&#039;
Julie Tan finds fengshui master's prediction on marrying late 'comforting'
This Instagram account shows we&#039;re guilty of repeating the same poses - Here&#039;s my Singapore version
This Instagram account shows we're guilty of repeating the same poses - Here's my Singapore version
5-year-old girl electrocuted by decorations at Beijing mall
5-year-old girl electrocuted by decorations at Beijing mall

SERVICES