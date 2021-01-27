Good enough to eat: Tiong Bahru Bakery launches brioche-scented hand wash

For bread-lovers, there's very little that compares to the aroma of a freshly baked loaf. With Tiong Bahru Bakery's new handwash (yes, you read that right), you'll be able to enjoy the buttery scent of baked goods without even leaving your house.

The bakery is pretty much a household name thanks to its French pastries and artisanal bread, but it's expanding its offerings with Brioche N°5, a brioche-inspired handwash that will be going on sale on Friday (Jan 29).

With a cruelty-free formula and a custom scent created by local fragrance house Oo La Lab, the handwash is "a treat for the senses and a cheeky nod to one of the most iconic perfumes in the world," according to Cynthia Chua, the founder and chairman of Spa Esprit Group, the parent company behind Tiong Bahru Bakery.

PHOTO: Tiong Bahru Bakery

Its main notes are vanilla, caramel and pineapple, which supposedly combine to invoke the delectable scent of a bakery.

The handwash is going for $24 per 280ml bottle and will be available at all Tiong Bahru Bakery outlets, its online store, as well as at various delivery partners from Jan 29.

If all this bread talk has got your mouth watering, you might want to hop onto Deliveroo for your Tiong Bahru Bakery fix. From Jan 29 to Feb 12, you'll get a complimentary bottle of Brioche N°5 when you spend $35 on the bakery via Deliveroo.

Only 60 complimentary bottles are up for grabs though, so it's fastest fingers first.

Address:

Tiong Bahru: 56 Eng Hoon Street #01-70 Singapore 160056

Chip Bee Gardens: 43 Jalan Merah Saga #01-74 Singapore 278115

Tangs Orchard: 310 Orchard Road #01-16B TANGS Orchard Singapore 238864

Funan: 107 North Bridge Rd #04-(22-25) Funan Singapore 179105

Safari: 130E Minden Road Singapore 248819

Raffles City: 252 North Bridge Road #B1-11 Raffles City Shopping Centre Singapore 179103

kimberlylim@asiaone.com