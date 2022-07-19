Good moves: Celebrate Singapore's 57th birthday and run or walk for charity

With Singapore turning 57 next month, there's no time like the present to celebrate our Little Red Dot's rich heritage.

Why not rediscover our historical landmarks through Rediscover Singapore 57, a fun and eye-opening mass charity run-walk?

What's this event?

Rediscover Singapore 57 is a family-orientated 5.7km charity run-walk that will take you through various military, historical and green landmarks like Yunnan Garden and Tengah Reservoir, ending with a fully sensorial self-guided Eco Tour of Singapore Discovery Centre's Urban Garden.

Where and when is it?

The run takes place on Aug 7, 2022 commencing at 8 am.

The event starts at Discovery Land @ Singapore Discovery Centre, ending at the same location.

Who's the beneficiary of this mass charity run-walk?

All proceeds of Rediscover Singapore 57 will go to the charity organisation Minds (Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore), a social service agency that provides care and support for over 3,500 persons with intellectual disabilities (PWIDs) and their families.

Donations made will go towards the development of Minds' programmes and services, which serve to empower every individual with special needs and their families, enabling them to participate as fully as possible in society.

What do I wear for the run-walk?

PHOTO: Screengrab/Re-discoversg.com

You can wear any sports attire for the run-walk.

In addition, all participants are encouraged to wear red and white. You can also purchase the Run T-shirt (above) and wear it for the event.

Can I bring my kids?

Absolutely! The more the merrier.

How do I sign up?

You can register for Rediscover Singapore 57 and purchase Run T-shirts here.

For more details, visit the Rediscover Singapore 57 website here.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.