Good news for Easties: Long-time dim sum haunt Swee Choon opens kitchen in Tampines

Easties won't have to travel all the way to Jalan Besar to get their Swee Choon fix anymore because the popular dim sum joint has just opened a cloud kitchen at Tampines Food Co.

PHOTO: Tampines Food Co

For the uninitiated, a cloud kitchen is an ecosystem of shared kitchens, storage facilities and delivery infrastructures. This set up allows business owners to reduce their overhead costs and expand their reach to more diners via on-demand delivery services.

Previously, anyone outside of Jalan Besar would have to order their favourite dim sum via Oddle and grapple with the islandwide delivery fee.

With this new location, those in the East can use other delivery options such as GrabFood, Foodpanda and Deliveroo can be used. They'll also get to experience shorter waiting times and reduced delivery fees.

PHOTO: Tampines Food Co

If you prefer to dine in for your dim sum, you can do so at Tampines Food Co. itself, which has a 60-seater common dining area.

Aside from a la carte classics like Swee Choon Big Bao and Prawn & Banana Fritters that are well-loved by many, Swee Choon will also be rolling out two dishes that are exclusive to its Tampines outlet: Hong Kong Fried Dim Sum Platter and Hong Kone Steamed Dim Sum Platter.

The former is filled with Mee Suah Kueh, Prawn & Banana Fritter, Yam Fritter, Beancurd Prawn Roll Carrot Cake, Spring Roll and Fried Prawn Dumpling, while the latter includes Har Kow, Siew Mai, Salted Egg Yolk Custard Bun and Char Siew Bao. They are priced at $11.90 and $12.90 respectively.

To celebrate their opening, Swee Choon is offering free delivery with a minimum spend of $25 on Foodpanda, Deliveroo and GrabFood till the end of the year. There will also be a special $5.90 set comprising a bowl of Century Egg Porridge, two pieces of Siew Mai and one piece of Carrot Cake.

Address: 10 Tampines North Drive 4 #01-05, JTC Space, Singapore 528553