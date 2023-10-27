A good run: Ristorante Da Valentino to close after 2 decades

After 18 years in the Singapore F&B scene, Ristorante Da Valentino has decided to shutter permanently.

The Italian restaurant broke the sad news in an Instagram post on Oct 17.

Their last day of operations will be on Christmas Eve (Dec 24).

"Thanks for the support, and we hope to see you before this chapter is over!" wrote the restaurant.

On their website, the restaurant explained that after much consideration, the decision was made in view of the evolving market situation.

"[We] have not found the right opportunity and place to continue the business without a break," they said.

In lieu of their closure, they are holding a special wine garage with food buffet on Nov 18.

Unfortunately, if you're keen on attending, you'll be unable to do so as the event is fully booked.

Ristorante Da Valentino was founded in July 2005 by Chef Valentino and his wife Patricia, and is currently managed by him and his family.

It started off at Rifle Range Road as a 45-seater eatery, where his mother and sister would work in the kitchen and his father and brother-in-law managed the dining area.

In July 2012, it relocated to its current location, The Grandstand.

Just like restaurants in Italy, Ristorante Da Valentino sold seasonal dishes and Chef Valentino would even import seasonal ingredients directly from his country of birth.

Their extensive menu includes a wide range of pastas, pizzas and desserts.

The well-loved restaurant is so popular that it has even been graced by the presence of celebrities like Fann Wong.

In the comments, distraught patrons expressed their sadness toward the news.

One also hoped that the restaurant would announce that they're reopening elsewhere soon.

ALSO READ: Owner of famous Amoy Street Food Centre fish soup stall to sell business for at least $700k, will close if no successor

melissateo@asiaone.com