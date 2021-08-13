Good things come in pairs: Enjoy 1-for-1 popcorn from Cathay Cineplexes till Aug 31

Been craving some popcorn? Then you're in luck because from now till Aug 31, you can enjoy this 1-for-1 popcorn promotion from Cathay Cineplexes.
Get two packets of the same flavour of popcorn for just $8.80. Do note that no mixing of flavours is allowed.
With every purchase, you also get one can of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar for free.
There are five different popcorn flavours available:
- Signature Caramel
- Original Salted
- Mala
- Himalayan Salted Caramel
- Dark Chocolate
To snag this deal, place an order on Klook, Shopee, Fave, Grab, Lazada or Qoo10 before heading to one of the self-collection locations to pick up your popcorn. Self-collection timings are between 3pm and 8pm.
You can enjoy this promotion at the following Cathay Cineplex outlets:
- The Cathay Cineplex: 2 Handy Road Level 5, The Cathay Singapore 229233
- Cathay Cineplex AMK Hub: 53 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3, Level 4, AMK Hub Singapore 569933
- Cathay Cineplex Downtown East: Market Square @ Downtown East, 1 Pasir Ris Close, Level 4, E!Hub, Singapore 519599
- Cathay Cineplex JEM: 50 Jurong Gateway Road, Level 5, Jem, Singapore 608549
- Cathay Cineplex Cineleisure: 8 Grange Road, Level 5, Cathay Cineleisure, Singapore 239695
- Cathay Cineplex Causeway Point: 1 Woodlands Square, Level 7, Causeway Point, Singapore 738099
- Cathay Cineplex West Mall: 1 Bukit Batok Central Link, Level 5, West Mall, Singapore 658713
- Cathay Cineplex Parkway Parade, 80 Marine Parade Road, Level 7, Parkway Parade, Singapore 449269
Deal ends: Aug 31
