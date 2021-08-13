Good things come in pairs: Enjoy 1-for-1 popcorn from Cathay Cineplexes till Aug 31

AsiaOne
PHOTO: Klook

Been craving some popcorn? Then you're in luck because from now till Aug 31, you can enjoy this 1-for-1 popcorn promotion from Cathay Cineplexes. 

Get two packets of the same flavour of popcorn for just $8.80. Do note that no mixing of flavours is allowed.

With every purchase, you also get one can of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar for free. 

There are five different popcorn flavours available: 

  • Signature Caramel
  • Original Salted
  • Mala
  • Himalayan Salted Caramel
  • Dark Chocolate 
PHOTO: Klook 

To snag this deal, place an order on Klook, Shopee, Fave, Grab, Lazada or Qoo10 before heading to one of the self-collection locations to pick up your popcorn. Self-collection timings are between 3pm and 8pm. 

You can enjoy this promotion at the following Cathay Cineplex outlets: 

  • The Cathay Cineplex: 2 Handy Road Level 5, The Cathay Singapore 229233
  • Cathay Cineplex AMK Hub: 53 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3, Level 4, AMK Hub Singapore 569933
  • Cathay Cineplex Downtown East: Market Square @ Downtown East, 1 Pasir Ris Close, Level 4, E!Hub, Singapore 519599
  • Cathay Cineplex JEM: 50 Jurong Gateway Road, Level 5, Jem, Singapore 608549
  • Cathay Cineplex Cineleisure: 8 Grange Road, Level 5, Cathay Cineleisure, Singapore 239695
  • Cathay Cineplex Causeway Point: 1 Woodlands Square, Level 7, Causeway Point, Singapore 738099
  • Cathay Cineplex West Mall: 1 Bukit Batok Central Link, Level 5, West Mall, Singapore 658713
  • Cathay Cineplex Parkway Parade, 80 Marine Parade Road, Level 7, Parkway Parade, Singapore 449269

Deal ends: Aug 31 

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving. 

editor@asiaone.com 

#Keep Saving #Deals and promotions #Cinemas