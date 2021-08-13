Good things come in pairs: Enjoy 1-for-1 popcorn from Cathay Cineplexes till Aug 31

Been craving some popcorn? Then you're in luck because from now till Aug 31, you can enjoy this 1-for-1 popcorn promotion from Cathay Cineplexes.

Get two packets of the same flavour of popcorn for just $8.80. Do note that no mixing of flavours is allowed.

With every purchase, you also get one can of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar for free.

There are five different popcorn flavours available:

Signature Caramel

Original Salted

Mala

Himalayan Salted Caramel

Dark Chocolate

To snag this deal, place an order on Klook, Shopee, Fave, Grab, Lazada or Qoo10 before heading to one of the self-collection locations to pick up your popcorn. Self-collection timings are between 3pm and 8pm.

You can enjoy this promotion at the following Cathay Cineplex outlets:

The Cathay Cineplex: 2 Handy Road Level 5, The Cathay Singapore 229233

Cathay Cineplex AMK Hub: 53 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3, Level 4, AMK Hub Singapore 569933

Cathay Cineplex Downtown East: Market Square @ Downtown East, 1 Pasir Ris Close, Level 4, E!Hub, Singapore 519599

Cathay Cineplex JEM: 50 Jurong Gateway Road, Level 5, Jem, Singapore 608549

Cathay Cineplex Cineleisure: 8 Grange Road, Level 5, Cathay Cineleisure, Singapore 239695

Cathay Cineplex Causeway Point: 1 Woodlands Square, Level 7, Causeway Point, Singapore 738099

Cathay Cineplex West Mall: 1 Bukit Batok Central Link, Level 5, West Mall, Singapore 658713

Cathay Cineplex Parkway Parade, 80 Marine Parade Road, Level 7, Parkway Parade, Singapore 449269

Deal ends: Aug 31

