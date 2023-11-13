Goodbye 2023, hello savings: Four Star's year-end sale is back with 50% off everything

You know how the saying goes — new year, new beginnings. And there's no better way to start 2024 than with some new furnishings for a stylish upgrade and better sleep.

That's why you need to mark your calendars for the 2023 Four Star Year-End Sale. Running from Nov 15 to 19, this five-day sale offers shoppers a storewide 50 per cent discount. Read on to find out more!

No more sleepless nights

If your new year's resolution is to get better-quality sleep, then a new mattress should be at the top of your shopping list. Here are some great choices on offer from Four Star:

Detense ArcticSilk Cu+

Just launched this year, the Detense ArcticSilk Cu+ is one of the best mattresses you can find in the market today.

Its dual tension hour-glass springs adapt to your body shape for maximum comfort, while the rest-tech precision foam provides high-performance cushioning and promotes natural air circulation.

Add to that its static dispersing Detense technology, heat-dispersing Arcticsilk material and the new Cu+ feature that makes the mattress both hypoallergenic and anti-microbial, and you pretty much have the right formula for a night of great, restorative sleep.

Chiro+ Series

Suffer from back pains? Why not get a mattress that literally knows and protects your back?

The Chiro+ Series mattresses are specially designed for orthopaedic support — they're even certified by the World Federation of Chiropractic! The mattress' firmness and durability help align your spine, which in turn, offers relief from pain and discomfort.

Four Star is now offering up to 15-year warranties and discounts on individual pocketed spring mattresses, with the pricing for various size options as follows:

Four Star Premium King Size Mattress, from $399

Four Star Premium Queen Size Mattress, from $299

Four Star Kids' S/SS Mattress, from $199

Stylish storage with Four Star's bed frames

At Four Star, a bed frame isn't just a bed frame — it is a statement and a solution.

Four Star's designer bed frames are equipped with sturdy Divan wooden bases and are fully customisable in terms of material. You can even upgrade your bed frame so that it comes with storage features. Think lift up beds, pull out beds, and beds with drawers or side cabinets.

There's also the Four Star storage bed frame, which comes equipped with a German hydraulic lift system that allows you to lift the bed and access the storage space easily.

Prices for these bed frames start from $199 and come with a 10-year warranty.

Relax with Four Star's Signature Sofas

Need to refresh your living room? The addition of a Four Star Signature Sofa will do just that.

Four Star offers a wide variety of sofa designs, from L-shaped loungers to recliners, in a myriad of different styles. With numerous customisation options, from the number of seats to the type of material used, you can definitely find a sofa that fits the aesthetic of your living space.

Along with an extended warranty, you can enjoy these sofas from just $299! The various options and prices are as follows:

Four Star 3-Seater Sofa, from $499

Four Star Recliner Sofa, from $299

Celebrate with new dining sets

The end of the year rightfully deserves a year-end party. Besides good food and good company, you'll also need some quality dining sets to enjoy quality time with your loved ones.

If you like hosting, try the Sintered Stone Dining Table. It is scratch-resistant and stain-resistant, with an impervious surface that will stay spotless no matter what.

Those who prefer warm, earthy textures can opt for the Wooden Dining Table, which has a medium density fibreboard surface that allows for easy clean up.

Have limited space? Don't worry — there are also extendable table models which give you the flexibility to size up or down, depending on the number of guests.

These luxury dining sets start from $499 and come with an extended warranty.

Giveaways, free deliveries and other perks at the Four Star Year-End Sale

To end the year with a bang, Four Star is also giving customers various perks to sweeten their shopping experience.

There are attractive gifts with purchase, such as the Tefal cookware set ($2000 minimum spend) and the Novita air purifier ($5000 minimum spend).

If you're paying by card, take note. Amex, DBS/POSB, and OCBC credit cardholders will automatically be offered a zero per cent interest instalment plan for up to 12 months for the purchase of any mattresses or bed frames. Shoppers can also claim for a free taxi or free parking upon checkout, and all purchases are eligible for free delivery, along with other exciting perks!

The Four Star Year-End Sale will be held exclusively at these outlets:

Four Star Building, 44 Kallang Place Level 1 and 2, S339172

Outlet Store @ 72 Eunos Avenue 7 Level 1, S409570

Pop Up Store @ 71 Geylang Lorong 23, Level 9, S388386

This article is brought to you in partnership with Four Star.

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.