Goodbye Jurong: Singapore's bird park has $10 ticket promo before big move next year

The iconic Jurong Bird Park will not be out in the west for much longer.

In January 2023, Singapore's only bird park (and Asia's largest park) will find a new home in Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

Until then, visitors can visit Jurong Bird Park at a discounted rate.

Singaporeans, permanent residents, employment pass holders, dependent pass holders and long-term visit pass holders will get to enjoy $10 admission tickets from Nov 19 to Jan 3, 2023.

The promo is limited to purchases of up to four tickets per ticket type per online transaction.

In case you're wondering, the tram service is included in the ticket. So you're bound to be having the full bird park experience!

Do note that the promotion is only valid for existing WildPass Holders or new WildPass sign-ups.

So if you've been on the lookout for a fun weekend activity that's not too heavy on the wallet, this is your possible answer.

As for the new bird park, that's a trip to Mandai you can lock in for next year.

Deal ends: Jan 3, 2023

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.

editor@asiaone.com