'Goodbyes are never easy': Old-school The Emerald Bakery shutters after 25 years

Once again, another decades-old establishment has decided to leave Singapore's F&B industry.

This time around, it's The Emerald Bakery at Blk 325 Clementi Ave 5.

The old-school bakery, which has been in the local food scene since 1998, took to Instagram on Dec 29 to share the sad news.



"Alas, what a great 25 years it has been. Goodbyes are never easy, but there must come a day where goodbyes must be said. And that day comes today," they wrote in the heartfelt post.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C1bowE4SXqf/?hl=en[/embed]

The son of owner Dennis Lim, Benjamin Lim, shared that for the past two decades, their father has helmed the bakery with a dedicated team.

Over the years, they've managed to build up a strong reputation and customer base, especially with those in the Clementi community.

"We have watched customers come as young toddlers back in early 2000s, to now adults with their own children, and we are glad to have been around through many generations of customers," shared Benjamin.

In fact, Benjamin himself, who is nearing his 30s, added that has eaten The Emerald Bakery's bakes for almost his entire life.

"We thank all our customers for sticking by us through the good and tough times, and for giving us the warmth and love that not many businesses get to enjoy," wrote the post.

"Over the years, we no longer feel like a business, but rather as a family member of our local community. No words can describe the dilemma before we came to this decision to shutter the business. But as the saying goes, when one door closes, another one may open (possibly)!"

However, fans need not get too emotional yet as the business said that they "do hope to return in some capacity in future".

The bakery did not share the reason behind their closure. AsiaOne has reached out to them for more details.

Many netizens flocked to the comments section of the post to express their sadness.

Several reminisced about their favourite bakes, while others shared some of the happy memories the bakery has brought them.

Some of the more popular bakes were their sugar doughnuts, swiss rolls and apple crumble pie.

ALSO READ: Taiwanese hawker who runs stall in Chinatown slashes menu prices, to close shop amid high rent

melissateo@asiaone.com