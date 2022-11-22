'Goodbyes are not forever': Cake Spade bids farewell before its tenth anniversary

For the most part, an anniversary is a joyous occasion meant for celebration.

Cake Spade was due to celebrate its tenth anniversary in April 2023.

But festivities at this dessert shop located in Ann Siang Hill might feel rather muted instead.

Last Sunday (Nov 20), Cake Spade announced that it'll be shutting its doors in the near future.

The iconic dessert shop has just one store, having previously stamped its mark on the Singapore cake scene at its previous outlet location in Tanjong Pagar.

The news might come as something of a surprise given that Cake Spade made the move from Tanjong Pagar to Ann Siang Hill in April this year.

But as their most recent Instagram post mentioned, there have been a number of "twists and turns" leading to things not always going according to plan.

"As we approach our tenth anniversary of Cake Spade's existence, it is with a heavy heart that we bid our farewells here," the caption wrote.

While the announcement did not mention its last day of operation, fans would be glad to see that Cake Spade may not be throwing in the towel just yet.

The text "goodbyes are not forever", etched on the Instagram post, might be an inkling of what's to come.

As of now, Cake Spade is inviting its loyal customers to spend its "final couple of months" with it before the shop's imminent closure.

Address: 283 South Bridge Road Singapore 058832

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 11am - 10pm. Closed on Sundays and Public Holidays

