Google to gradually roll out next gen of Android Auto

Drivers with Android phones will have reason to rejoice, as Google has announced that it will be rolling out the next gen of Android Auto throughout 2026.

And those who own cars with Google built-in won’t be left out either, as these vehicles will be getting new and improved apps, including a more deeply integrated Gemini and Google Maps.

The refreshed Android Auto app sees personal design touches, widgets that let drivers see things that matter to them at a glance, and edge-to-edge Google Maps on the dashboard.

Google has said that this is also tailored to fit any car screen, be it an ultrawide rectangle, circle, or a unique shape.

But arguably the biggest highlight is the Immersive Navigation, Google's biggest update to its Maps in over a decade.

This will see the map portrayed with a vivid 3D view that shows buildings, overpasses, and terrain.

It will also highlight critical details — including lanes, traffic lights, and stop signs — to help drivers pre-plan their routes better.

Google has said that it will also be introducing a premium entertainment experience to Android Auto:

For the first time, users will be able to watch videos on apps like YouTube.

And when switching gears from parked to drive, the videos do not abruptly stop — rather, it transitions to audio-only (for apps that support background audio).

And that's not all for the new gen of Android Auto: It also has a more helpful Gemini, Google's AI assistant, which will be accessible later this year with compatible phones and cars with Google built-in.

And with Gemini Intelligence, users will be able to get things done on their behalf, from replying to messages, to ordering food.

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This article was first published in sgCarMart.