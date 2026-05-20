Google to launch new smart glasses more than 10 years after failed Google Glass

Google will be re-entering the smart glasses market with two new pairs of eyewear, more than a decade after the Google Glass was shelved due to privacy concerns.

These new frames were unveiled during the annual Google I/O developer conference held on Tuesday (May 19) near the company's headquarters in California.

Google will be launching "audio glasses", which offer spoken help to the user, as well as "display glasses" that show information on the lens.

Both variants are expected to go on sale later this year.

The "audio glasses" will come equipped with a microphone, camera and speaker, allowing users to make calls, take photos and listen to music.

Both smart glasses will be equipped with the Gemini AI assistant — which can be activated via voice command and allowing wearers to remain hands-free.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DYh9aDTvzX_/[/embed]

According to Vice President and General Manager of XR at Google Shahram Izadi, design was a major consideration for this launch.

"Audio glasses can only deliver all-day help if they're stylish and comfortable," he said, adding that this is why Google partnered with other brands to create eyewear customers can "happily wear all day".

The audio glasses are a collaboration with South Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster. Pricing details have yet to be released.

The display glasses, on the other hand, are a partnership with US-based brand Warby Parker. Google has not revealed any further information on this model.

South Korean electronics conglomerate Samsung has handled the technical development of both sets of frames, which are compatible with Android and Apple devices.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DYh_xtTvvMU/[/embed]

In 2013, Google launched the Google Glass — one of its most high-profile failures and which was discontinued in 2015.

These smart glasses had come equipped with an integrated camera, which sparked widespread privacy and surveillance concerns.

Google's new smart glasses might offer alternatives to the popular Meta Ray-Ban glasses, which officially landed in Singapore just last month.

[[nid:734131]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com