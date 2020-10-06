Got $7,000 to spare? Enjoy gourmet meals and a private pool at a 5-star quarantine resort in Thailand

While our hopes of having a weekend getaway to Thailand may be dashed this year, a few lucky tourists will be able to visit Phuket for a long stay starting this month, according to a senior Thai government official.

Tourists would have to spend 14 days quarantined at a hotel before they can travel to other local areas, Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn told Reuters.

Who says quarantine has to be boring?

But quarantine life may not be as dreadful as some people may fear, as visitors will be staying at luxurious Thai resorts, which are government-approved for quarantine guests.

One of nine approved resorts, The Senses Resort in Phuket has 16 villas prepared for quarantine visitors, each up to 220 sq m in size.

Guests can look forward to swimming in a private infinity pool attached to each villa, waking up to a view of the island's lush mountains, as well as having delicious gourmet meals during their two-week stay, according to AFP.

PHOTO: Facebook/thesensesphuket

While we aren't sure which are the designated villas, The Senses Resort's website shows a couple of rooms with luxurious facilities.

Besides the private pool, some of the rooms feature a private tub in the bedroom, a spacious kitchenette and a terrace to enjoy beautiful views of the surroundings and Patong Bay.

Holiday resort or quarantine facility?

PHOTO: Facebook/thesensesphuket

Redesigned as a quarantine facility, cushioned surfaces have been removed for easier disinfection and CCTV cameras installed at the entrances of each villa. Guests would also be subjected to two temperature checks daily.

In addition, employees are trained on how to detect infections and are given their own personal protective equipment (PPE) to wear when distributing room-service meals.

However, such a luxurious quarantine facility does not come cheap. It could cost around US$5,300 (S$7,000) or US$18,700 for a family of four, reported AFP.

PHOTO: Facebook/thesensesphuket

In an interview with the international news agency, Suppachoke Laongphet, owner of The Senses Resort said, "we won't make much profit from these special clients because of the expenses involved." But they had to look to other areas of income to support their staff and the local economy, therefore making the decision to turn into a quarantine facility instead.

And don't even think about trying to leave the room, as it could bring the police to your door within 15 minutes, explained the hotel's deputy commercial director, Thanchanok Pramkull.

The hotel also assures guests a quick response to Covid-19 cases, stating that an infected guest can be taken to a hospital within 30 minutes.

What happens after quarantine?

After quarantine, visitors can travel freely for three to nine months, holding a special visa created to revive international tourism.

According to Thai prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, visitors' whereabouts will also be tracked via mobile apps even after serving their quarantine period.

However, even with all the strict rules in place, around 20 people from India and Europe have contacted the hotel since it was approved for the programme, AFP said.

"It is effectively a gilded cage," said a 50-year-old Danish visitor, who plans to stay at The Senses.

"But it's worth it. After the quarantine, we will be able to enjoy beautiful sunsets in one of the safest places in the world for Covid-19."

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

trining@asiaone.com