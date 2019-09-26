Got into an e-scooter accident in Singapore? Here are 7 things you can do

So you're walking to the MRT station as usual, when out of nowhere, some kid on an obviously illegal electric scooter rams into you, and you fall on the ground like a sack of potatoes.

Or maybe you're a PMD user yourself, and some EQ-challenged idiot bangs into you head-on, scattering you, your Dyu, and the contents of your GrabFood bag all over the pavement.

Apart from shaking your fist and screaming obscenities, what else can you do?

Well, unfortunately for Singaporeans bedeviled by irresponsible e-scooter riders, there's not a lot of infrastructure protecting us.

While it is against the law for e-scooter riders to speed / ride dangerously / do a hit & run, these crimes are hard to enforce.

LTA no budget to install speed cameras everywhere and hire saman aunties to catch errant riders, mah.

In the meantime, here's what a victim of an e-scooter accident can do:

1. IF NEEDED, CALL AN EMERGENCY HOTLINE

I have been rather flippant in the above paragraphs, but the fact is that e-scooter accidents can sometimes cause serious injuries.

If you or any other victims are in a life-threatening situation, then the first thing you should do is call 995 for an ambulance.

If the situation is not life-threatening, but someone needs immediate medical attention, call 1777 for a non-emergency ambulance or take a taxi to the nearest hospital's A&E.

Other helpful hotlines are: 6547 0000 for the traffic police, and 999 for the police.

2. TAKE COPIOUS PHOTOS + VIDEOS, INCLUDING THE PMD'S REGISTRATION NUMBER

If no one is seriously hurt, then skip Step 1 and whip out your phone or any other recording device. As with a car accident, it is important that no one moves so you can record the accident as closely as possible.

Take photos and videos of the scene and any victims involved, including signs of damage e.g. objects broken in the collision. Ensure that you take both wide and tight shots from a variety of angles, if possible