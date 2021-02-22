Got eyelash extensions for Valentine's Day? Here's how you should care for them

So, you got yourself a fresh set of eyelash extensions last week just in time for Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day. But, now that you have them, how do you care for them to make sure the eyelash extensions last longer?

When you were at the lash studio, your lash technician would probably have told you the basic aftercare rules: do not use oil-based eye makeup removers, do not rub or attempt to tug at the lashes, always keep them dry, use an eyelash serum, and come back for a touch-up in two weeks’ time – the usual stuff.

But then little eyelash strands start falling off two weeks later, and you watch in horror as it happens – especially considering they don’t come cheap – a set can easily range from $60 to $180 (yikes!).

What are you doing wrong? Here are some crowdsourced eyelash extensions aftercare advice that we got from real women online :

1. Eye makeup

PHOTO: Pexels

Go easy on the eye makeup. If you opt for a light eye makeup look, you’ll have an easier time removing it with water-based micellar makeup removers instead of the heavy oil-based removers.

2. Q-tips and a magnifying glass

You’ll want to get yourself those precise and pointy Q-tips made for makeup application – most drugstores like Watsons and Guardian carry their own house brand versions of these special cotton buds. Otherwise, you’ll find them at Daiso and Don Don Donki.

Another thing you will need to have is a magnifying glass – perhaps something small and portable that you can place on your table. Use it to precisely remove your eye makeup with the help of the pointy Q-tips.

3. Avoid heat

The glue that your lash technician used may not react well to heat. So, you might want to avoid that long bicycle outing to Coney Island, Lamp Post 1, or the cafes at Seletar Aerospace Park on a hot, sunny morning.

Also, keep that gym sauna session, hot 40 deg C shower or bath at bay. Yup, lots of sacrifices but you’ll soon get used to them.

4. Disposable mascara applicators

PHOTO: Unsplash

We all rub our eyes from time to time… it’s inevitable! When your eyelids or eyelashes start itching, take this piece of advice – use disposable mascara applicators instead.

You can get a bunch of 60 disposable mascara applicators on Carousell or online quite easily at $5 or $6. Plus, you can use them to brush your lashes out daily to avoid tangling and dirt accumulation. Just remember not to brush the eyelash extensions when they are wet!

5. Don't touch the roots

If you’re applying mascara or any plumping serums do not let the solution touch the roots lest it affects the lash adhesive glue. You’ll want to keep your mascara and serums to the tip of your lashes – and that requires some precise skills (and a magnifying glass!).

6. Sleep

PHOTO: Pexels

You should, ideally, sleep on your back to avoid folding or pressing on any of your ultra-long and super-voluminous lash extensions. However, if you are a side sleeper, you need to carefully arrange the lashes in place so they don’t get mashed up while you’re asleep.

Someone even suggested that you get a travel neck pillow and sleep on the fleshy part, leaving your face in the “hole” so the lashes don’t get damaged.

7. Lash cleaner

If your lash studio stocks lash cleaners, get them to brush and clean your lashes out daily to keep them feathery, clean, and lightweight. Otherwise, all the daily dirt, sebum, makeup and skincare residue may weigh your lash extensions down.

8. Button-down clothes

Bet you didn’t think of that! Some lash enthusiasts even take to wearing button-down blouses, shirts, and dresses to avoid pulling their clothes over their face and head – which may violently brush against the lashes and drag them out along the way.

9. Crying

PHOTO: Unsplash

Umm, don’t cry! Your tears may just ruin the lash adhesive glue, clump the individual lash stands together, and smudge all your beautiful eye makeup. You look pretty with your new eyelash extensions, so keep that in mind and try to stay happy!

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.