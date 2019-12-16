Got migraine can take MC or not ah?

Read also

Food-related triggers occur in about 10 per cent of people with migraine.

Many people will crave sweet foods such as chocolate before they experience the pain of the migraine, which leads them to conclude that eating sweet food is a cause.

However, sometimes, the craving for particular food is a symptom of the beginning of the migraine.

LACK OF FOOD

Missing meals or eating sugary snacks instead of a balanced meal can all contribute to a migraine attack. Insufficient food is probably one of the most important dietary triggers.

Eating small snacks at regular intervals can help to control your attacks.

ALCOHOL AND CHEESE

There is some evidence that red wine may trigger a migraine because it contains tyramine, which has been linked to migraine. Tyramine is also found in other food products such as soft cheeses.

DEHYDRATION

Dehydration can have an impact on people who have migraine. Consume at least eight glasses of water a day to remain hydrated. Carbonated drinks can contain the sweetener aspartame, which some people link to their migraine.

EXERCISE

Like sleep, exercise can both help to prevent migraine and conversely, can be a trigger factor for some people. Regular exercise which is built up gently can help to prevent migraine.

It also stimulates the body to release its own natural painkillers, as well as increasing the individual's sense of well-being and general health.

Sudden vigorous exercise, particularly for people who do not usually take exercise, can be a trigger.

BUT... A MIGRAINE IS JUST A HEADACHE, RIGHT?

Nope.

"A migraine is more than just a headache. It is a recurrent disorder with a wide array of symptoms. For many, the main feature is a painful headache," says Dr Ong.