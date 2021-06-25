Got your Covid-19 vaccine? Score free fries with any Shake Shack burger purchase from July 1 to 15

If you've gotten your Covid-19 vaccine and are a fan of fast food, Shake Shack has got just the deal for you.

The burger chain is giving away a free portion of fries with the purchase of any burger to anyone who has been vaccinated for Covid-19 from July 1 to July 15.

The initiative is meant to support Singapore's nationwide vaccination drive and encourage the community to get vaccinated, Shake Shack said on Thursday (Jun 24).

To enjoy this promotion, you need to present proof of vaccination at any of the six Shake Shack outlets in Singapore. Anyone who has gotten at least one dose of the vaccine is eligible.

In return, you'll get set of crinkle cut fries. Do note that this is a one-time redemption.

Shack Shack outlets:

Jewel Changi, 78 Airport Boulevard #02-256 Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore 819666

89 Neil Road, 89 Neil Road #01-01, Singapore 088849

Orchard Road, 541 Orchard Road #01-01 Liat Tower, Singapore 238881

Suntec City, 3 Temasek Boulevard #01-357, Singapore 038983

VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk #01-163/164 VivoCity, Singapore 098585

Great World, 1 Kim Seng Promenade #01-101, Great World, Singapore 237994

Deal ends: July 15

