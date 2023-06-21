Gotta catch your zzzs: Rest up with the new Pokemon Sleep game

Calling all insomniacs! Are you glued to the phone while you toss and turn in bed?

Here comes a game that will motivate you to catch a good night's sleep.

Enter Pokemon Sleep.

This latest sleep-tracking game is set on an island where you will be researching on how Pokemon sleep.

You will be working alongside Snorlax and Professor Neroli, who studies Pokemon sleep styles.

So, how do you play it?

Simply keep your phone by your pillow and head off to dreamland. The game will track and measure your sleep, and you will be given a score in the morning.

The goal is to clock in a good amount of quality sleep, so that you can get a high score.

That's not all. You will also come across new Pokemon the next day when you awaken. In addition, your sleep will be classified into three distinct sleeping styles: dozing, snoozing and slumbering.

Based on your own result, Pokemon with a similar sleeping style will come and gather around Snorlax the next day.

If you're more of a dozer, you might come across Bulbasaur while snoozers will attract the likes of Charmander.

Meanwhile, it's suggested that Pikachu and Squirtle follow a slumbering sleep-style.

As the game progresses, you can unlock other sleep styles such as goofy sleep, droopy-eared sleep and one-eyed sleep, all of which will attract new Pokemon!

Each Pokemon has a number of different sleep styles, so see how many you can discover to complete your "sleep style dex".

Pokemon Sleep will launch in the summer globally on Android and iOS.

If Pokemon Go is anything to go by, Pokemon Sleep is bound to be a hit.

Plus, this is not the first time Pokemon has encouraged people to adopt healthy habits.

In 2016 when Pokemon Go was launched, droves of people went out walking to catch different types of Pokemon.

Inadvertently, they started to increase their step count.

Pokemon Go also had other incentives once you covered a certain distance, like hatching eggs and getting candies, which helps to increase your Pokemon's combat power.

Sleep better with these tips

So if you're looking to score well in Pokemon Sleep, there are some simple daytime habits that will prep you for a peaceful night's sleep.

In an interview with clinical psychologist Harnoor Kaur Bhatia, she mentioned quality sleep doesn't just start an hour before bed, it begins in the morning.

Most of us get up already feeling stressed; as soon as we open our eyes, we're running through a huge to-do list in our heads.

When this built-up pressure comes crashing down at night, it sends us spiralling into anxiety.

The solution, then, is to start our day with something soothing, such as meditation or breathing exercises.

For some people, falling asleep isn't the problem; it's waking up in the middle of the night and unable to fall back into dreamland.

According to Harnoor, these people tend to be highly motivated and carry a lot of unacknowledged stress.

Their minds are constantly itching to get straight back into action.

This means that any change must start from the daytime routine.

Instead of pressuring the brain to finish that paper, go grocery shopping, or cooking, give yourself three 15-minute pauses during the day.

