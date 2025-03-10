Gotta explore 'em all: Pokemon Go City Safari event on March 29 and 30 takes players on island-wide adventure

Pokemon Go fans, gather your Pokeballs because there's a new event to look forward to.

The Pokemon Go City Safari event is coming to Singapore on March 29 and 30, from 10am to 6pm daily.

As part of the event, players will get to explore various parts of the island and historical landmarks.

On top of that, they will encounter event-themed Pokemon throughout the city such as Gastly, Mr. Mime and Tirtouga.

The highlight would be the appearance of Mudbray the Donkey Pokemon. Currently, Mudbray can be found only in Singapore for the duration of the event.

Interested parties can purchase tickets online and through the Pokemon Go app itself. General admission tickets cost $19 for a single day while tickets for both days of the event costs $34, while stocks last.

There are also two add-ons available at $15 each — the Raid Lover, which gives players 12 free Raid Passes per day on both days of the event, and the Egg-thusiasts, which grants 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance for both days of the event.

Do note that players have to be physically present in Singapore to participate.

Heritage routes, a pop-up store and more

Just for the event, Pokemon Go has partnered with the National Heritage Board (NHB) to launch five heritage routes at Tekka, Pasir Ris, Tiong Bahru, Sembawang and Orchard Road.

For the uninitiated, routes in the game are set paths that players can follow to discover Pokemon and items.

Through these routes, players will get to discover lesser-known stories and fun facts about Singapore, all while catching Pokemon.

If players can't complete all the routes during the Pokemon Go City Safari event, fret not as these will still be available after it is over.

After purchasing their tickets, players will also receive the Eevee Explorers Timed Research task.

They can also be awarded with an additional encounter with Eevee wearing an explorer hat when they spin PokeStops at six locations — Sentosa, Pasir Ris, Bay Area, Ang Mo Kio, Jurong East and Sembawang.

This event-themed Pokemon can be evolved into any of Eevee's evolutions such as Vaporeon, Jolteon and Flareon.

Want to bring home some merchandise? There will also be a pop-up store during the event at HarbourFront Centre Outdoor Plaza.

Guests can also visit the pop-up to collect a Pikachu Sun Visor as a gift.

